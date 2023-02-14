By Peter Bodley
Contributing writer
Two contracts costing several million dollars to purchase and implement a new software system for the county’s finance and central services division were unanimously approved by the Anoka County Board Jan. 24.
The new software will be purchased from Workday, in Pleasanton, California for $5.73 million over a 10-year contract. There will be an initial $1.379 million payment with the balance, $4.350 million, to be paid in annual installments that includes a capped 2% increase year over year, Chief Finance Officer Cory Kampf said.
The second contract with Collaborative Solutions LLC, in Reston, Virginia, which totals $3.622 million plus $400,000 for contingencies, covers implementation of the Workday systems and integration of a new e-procurement system.
The county board action followed recommendations from a joint meeting of two board committees - finance and capital improvements as well as information technology.
The current system used by the division, which comprises budget, accounting, treasury and central services, including purchasing and risk management departments, has been in place since 2014, Kampf told the board.
“We have struggled with the functionality, reliability and technology of the system,” he said.
In response to a follow-up email, Kampf said the county hired a consultant in 2020 to review the existing financial system and it identified many deficiencies that included not being user friendly, not supporting best practices, lack of system integration, outdated technology, lack of vendor support, reliability and longevity uncertainty.
The procurement process is currently manual and not integrated into the current system.
A request for proposal for a new finance system was issued in the spring of 2022. Responses were reviewed and multiple vendor demonstrations took place which resulted in Workday being recommended and negotiations over pricing. Software modules to be purchased include core financials, banking, revenue management, supplier accounts, assets, grants, projects, budget/planning, employee expenses and analytics.
“The core functions of finance as well as budgeting, financial planning and analytics will be covered by Workday,” Kampf wrote. “We will also be integrating our current point of sale system for cashiering county-wide, which is used at the license centers and a few other locations in the county.”
The contract also includes training delivery assurance in which Workday ensures the configuration of the system is up to the company’s standards.
Under the contract with Collaborative Solutions, implementation will take place in three phases - May 2023 to September 2024 for core financials, September 2024 to March 2025 for budget and planning and March 2025 to September 2025 for employee expenses/analytics.
The contract costs are included in the county board’s adopted capital equipment plan with $6 million to come from the asset preservation fund plus $2 million set aside from last year’s budget surplus, Kampf wrote in the email. But the $4.350 million balance in the Workday contract over the initial $1.379 million payment will comprise annual subscription fees that will come out of the division’s annual operating budget.
There will be a one-time bump of about $300,000 in 2026 and from then on increases are limited to 2% each year through 2032.
County Commission Chairman Matt Look said the new system results in a slight increase in operating costs, but is a much better performing product.
“People who use Workday love it,” he said.
There was a good discussion on the recommended contracts at the joint meeting of the committees, Commissioner Mike Gamache said, who chairs the information technology committee.
“I am confident the new software program will serve us well in the future,” he said. “It is more efficient and will serve a lot of needs.”
The county has used Collaborative Solutions before for a project in the human resources department and it did a good job, Gamache said.
Commissioner Scott Schulte thanked department heads and staff for all their hard work on this project.
“This is the right product,” he said.
