The Anoka County Board has renewed its contract with the operator of its two compost sites.

The board Feb. 28 unanimously approved a new contract with OTI for three years with an option to renew for two additional, two-year periods at a cost of $78,000 a year, plus monthly volume charges, but it must not to exceed $700,000 annually.

