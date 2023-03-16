The Anoka County Board has renewed its contract with the operator of its two compost sites.
The board Feb. 28 unanimously approved a new contract with OTI for three years with an option to renew for two additional, two-year periods at a cost of $78,000 a year, plus monthly volume charges, but it must not to exceed $700,000 annually.
The county has contracted with OTI since 2016, with a contract extension for two years in February 2021, to operate the compost sites for residents at Bunker Hills, 13285 Hanson Blvd., Coon Rapids, and Rice Creek, 7700 Main St., Lino Lakes.
Alison Peterson, county environmental services manager, told the board that the sites accept grass, leaves, non-woody yard waste, tree waste and organics.
OTI submitted the only response from a request for proposals issued by the county for the new contract, Peterson wrote in a report to the county board.
“This is an increase over the prior contract because the county is absorbing more of the cost by eliminating some of the fees now paid by residents,” said Cindy Cesare, chief human services officer.
For example, all the charges for dropping off tree waste have been removed except for larger tree stumps and organics drop off has been enhanced, Cesare said.
The compost sites are part of the county’s effort to meet legislative recycling goals, which might not be attainable, “but we are working hard to achieve them,” said Commissioner Chairman Matt Look.
OTI runs a tight ship at the compost sites, he said.
The county funds the compost contract through the solid waste management charge which appears in the special assessments section of property owner’s annual tax statement, according to the county’s website.
