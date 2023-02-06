Anoka County is giving a $1 million grant to Minneapolis-based Graco for a proposed $42.75 million expansion to its Anoka plant.

In the first of two separate actions Jan. 24, the Anoka County Board authorized the transfer of $1 million and responsibility for the project to the Anoka County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, whose trustees comprise the county board.

