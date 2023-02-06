Anoka County is giving a $1 million grant to Minneapolis-based Graco for a proposed $42.75 million expansion to its Anoka plant.
In the first of two separate actions Jan. 24, the Anoka County Board authorized the transfer of $1 million and responsibility for the project to the Anoka County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, whose trustees comprise the county board.
Then, following the county board meeting, the HRA, as part of its economic development function, approved a resolution accepting the fund transfer and authorized finalizing an agreement with Graco to distribute the money and monitor compliance.
The grant will come from the county’s asset preservation account, which is funded by already collected tax dollars that are left each year after 38% of reserves are set aside for cash flow and emergencies.
Graco, a global company with 3,500 employees, is proposing a 176,000 square-foot expansion on vacant land it recently acquired adjacent to the existing facility it owns on Lund Boulevard, south of Bunker Boulevard.
Laura Evanson, Graco executive vice president of marketing, said that Graco is still in the planning and site selection phase for the project and the expansion is subject to a number of contingencies before fully committing to the city of Anoka.
“This expansion is not definite yet, but the Anoka lot is one area we are considering for this opportunity,” she wrote.
Graco is out of space at its plant, which employs some 200 people and has just more than 200,000 square feet of space, 170,000 square feet for manufacturing and 30,000 square feet of office space, Evanson wrote.
“If we use the Anoka lot, we would add on to the existing facility and it will all be manufacturing space,” she wrote.
If the project moves forward, groundbreaking is anticipated in the spring to summer timeframe with an 18-month construction period and opening in mid- to late-2024.
No application for planning approval has yet been submitted to the city of Anoka, Evanson wrote.
According to Karen Skepper, HRA executive director, Graco approached the county and will use the grant for site work, infrastructure improvements and building construction.
As part of the proposed agreement with the county, Graco will create 55 new, permanent jobs, with an average salary of $58,000, by Dec. 31, 2028, Skepper said.
But if the jobs’ target is not met by the deadline, there is a “claw-back” provision in the proposed agreement that requires a prorated repayment to the county by Graco for any jobs not created.
“This will be a significant increase in the county’s tax base and property values, while the increase in the county’s portion of property taxes will exceed the county’s investment in an estimated eight to nine years,” Skepper said.
Switching the responsibility for the agreement from the county board to the HRA “is a creative way to keep the business in the county” because the county board does not have the authority to approve the grant, but the HRA does, Skepper said.
“This is a financing tool for job creation,” Skepper said.
Both the county board and HRA actions were approved on a 6-1 vote with Commissioner Julie Braastad opposed.
Three representatives from Graco appeared remotely at the HRA meeting.
Commissioner Scott Schulte “wholeheartedly” supported the project.
“It will increase the tax base, add jobs and make ourselves economically desirable to companies,” he said.
Commissioner Matt Look, county board chairman, said this project will lead to a lot more companies looking at Anoka County, especially along the Highway 10 corridor.
Commissioner Mandy Meisner said the project has a lot of merit, especially in job creation, but she “struggled” with the $1 million grant and questioned the timing because of pay issues with a small section of county union employees that need to be addressed.
“We should be taking care of our own before outside,” she said.
But Look said that was not germane to the Graco project because the county’s union workers are currently under contract.
“Everyone sees Graco as a major player and this project could lead to others building in Anoka County that will improve the quality of life,” he said. “I don’t see a benefit from losing this opportunity.”
Meisner agreed that it was huge opportunity for economic growth in the region and at the end of the day, she said she would support “this as a benefit to the county.”
Commissioner Jeff Reinert fully supported the effort to keep a great company in Anoka County, he said.
But Braastad opposed awarding a $1 million grant to a large, successful company.
“It does not fit well and I have heartburn about setting a precedent,” Braastad said.
Board members indicated they would like an economic development policy put in place, but Skepper said the HRA has a business subsidy policy on file with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development which addresses job creation and wage floors as this proposal does.
However, the HRA trustees wanted the policy to be reviewed to see if any modifications or updates are needed.
Founded by the Gray brothers in 1926, Graco supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications, according to its website.
It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials, serving customers in more than 100 countries across six continents, the website states. The Anoka plant houses Graco’s lubrication equipment division, which includes research and development, engineering, manufacturing/assembly, marketing/sales, customer service, technical support and product training.
