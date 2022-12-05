A lease between the city of Coon Rapids and the Minnesota Professional Golfers’ Association Section has been renewed for another 10 years, effective at the start of next year.
Under the agreement approved by the Coon Rapids City Council Nov. 15, the Minnesota PGA Section will continue to have its headquarters at the city-owned Bunker Hills Golf Course Clubhouse.
The section leases 1,500 square feet of office space at the clubhouse, which is also home to its Minnesota Golf Hall of Fame exhibit.
“The Minnesota Golf Hall of Fame has the entire history of golf in Minnesota,” said Tim Anderson, Bunker Hills golf director.
Under the lease, the section will pay the city $7,200 a year for maintenance plus $1,800 a year for utilities, both increasing 3 percent each year of the lease with semi-annual payments.
The initial lease was signed in 1991 and last renewed in January 2013.
“We have had a long-standing, fantastic relationship with the section on a daily basis,” Anderson said.
The section covers not only Minnesota, but also North and South Dakota and western Wisconsin.
It hosts regional qualifying tournaments, section championships and events as well as sponsoring junior clinics, conducting educational programs, workshops and seminars for the benefit of local PGA members and apprentices, Anderson told the council.
As part of the lease, the Bunker Hills course will host the Minnesota State Open tournament multiple times.
Jon Tollette, section chief operating officer, thanked the city and golf course for hosting the section office and hall of fame for the past 30 years, he said.
“We are very excited for the next 10 years and even more,” Tollette said.
Tollette’s father, Dick Tollette, was the original golf director at Bunker Hills and served in that role for more than 44 years from July 31, 1967 to Dec. 31, 2011 when he retired. Anderson succeeded him.
Jeffrey Drimel, section chief executive officer, said it has been a privilege for the section to be at the Bunker Hills facility.
The Minnesota Section PGA has more than 600 members and associates, its website states.
