CJ Dean is starting his senior year at Coon Rapids High School and already making waves in his community recently receiving the National Society of High School Scholars’ “18 Under 18” award.
The award, which includes $1,000 scholarship, is given to 18 students nationwide below the age of 18 “whose inspiration spreads positive influence for world betterment.”
His senior year shows no sign of sliding, as he continues to be a part of organizations that actively better his community. CJ talked to ABC Newspapers about his busy senior year.
“I’m in AVID, which is a college readiness class so it prepares you for college while you’re in high school,” Dean said. “I’m also in LIT which was a class that taught us how to be leaders and the Man Up Club which is a mentor/leadership program for young African-American males.”
Such involvement made CJ a shoe-in for the 18 Under 18 award, who learned about the scholarship through yet another organization he’s involved in, the National Honor Society. As an aspiring architect, academics have remained a top priority for CJ.
He has applied to 10 collegiate architecture programs and has received four acceptance letters so far. He credits AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) for helping him gain the scholarship and for getting him this far.
He has four older siblings.
“My older brother, Titus, was in AVID and he introduced me to it,” Dean said. “So when I was in sixth grade at Harambee Middle School they interviewed about 200 kids and only about 50 were selected to be admitted into AVID. Being in that for six years getting prepared for college is something that I wanted to do for myself.”
As if academics weren’t enough. CJ also has the sort of wisdom-beyond-his-years to appreciate the things he has done and seen as a result of these programs. He talked about how he recognized that the particular skill set taught to him by AVID and LIT granted him opportunities that not all high schoolers can get–and what even fewer may get, lessons learned from them.
“For me, personally the most rewarding part has been getting the experience of it all,” Dean said. “At my age of 17, there’s only so much you can really see but being able to see those things and process that all at my age gave me an advantage.”
Although CJ’s experiences have been unique for his age and the award held exclusively by 18 students nationwide, he doesn’t make his accomplishments sound impossible. He had some advice for students like himself who may want to push themselves academically and extracurricularly through organizations and clubs.
“Number one most important thing is to be yourself,” Dean said. “Just stay true to yourself because you don’t want to reach your goals in a fake way. Things are going to be hard and you’re going to go through challenges but that’s what pushes you and makes you become stronger. It allows you to have a moment of growth.”
While Dean and the 17 other students who won the award already claimed 2022’s 18 Under 18, learn more about the award and submit a video for the class of 2023 at nshss.org/scholarships.
