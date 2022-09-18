Water tower
The water tower sits near the corner of Northdale Boulevard and Foley Boulevard.

 Matt DeBow

Coon Rapids is planning to replace one of its oldest water towers with a new one at a different location.

The Coon Rapids City Council Sept. 6 approved a letter of engagement with consultant SEH in the amount of $219,800 to provide engineering, design and construction services for a new 1-million-gallon water tower at the intersection of Coon Rapids and Foley boulevards.

