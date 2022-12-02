Contracts for interior improvements at the city of Coon Rapids public works building were awarded by the Coon Rapids City Council Nov. 15.
The renovations address safety, security and efficiency, as well as updating aging or damaged equipment and fixtures, Public Works Director Tim Himmer said.
But the project has been split into two phases because of higher costs due to inflation and supply chain issues, Himmer told the council.
Phase one includes upgrades to the front office area, staff lunchroom, shared computer access area, restrooms and locker rooms plus common hallway renovations.
Instead to going out for bids for a general contractor, the city hired Kinghorn Construction as construction manager for the project. It worked with city staff and architect Lampert Architects to develop plans and specifications, then got bids or quotes for 10 sub-contracts, for example, carpentry, flooring, painting, plumbing and electrical.
They amounted to $287,229.50, but the total project cost was $483,746.50 when furnishings, $101,060, as well as permits and fees for Kinghorn and Lampert, $95,457, are factored in, Himmer said. The city budgeted $500,000 in its facilities construction fund this year for the work, but the estimate to complete the entire project is now over $700,000, which is why there are now two phases.
When that project, reconfiguration of current and additional shared office spaces, moves forward depends on when money is available.
Himmer said that these will be the first improvements to the building since it was expanded in the 1990s.
Work will start after Thanksgiving with completion by the first part of 2023.
“These are well thought-out and much-needed improvements,” said Council Member Brad Greskowiak.
The public works facility is located on 111th Avenue off Hanson Boulevard adjacent to the Coon Rapids Soccer Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.