The Anoka community is preparing to support a community member in need after he was on the receiving end of some pricey medical bills.
Jeff Nelson — endearingly nicknamed the Anoka “Superfan” by students in 1995 — suffered a heart attack March 12, which has required three separate hospital stays since then. Nelson does not have health insurance.
The fundraiser is a drive-through event 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Anoka High School bus loop, 3939 N. Seventh Ave. More than 1,300 people so far have RSVP’d on Facebook.
“I don’t know how to thank all these people,” Nelson said.
With Nelson’s burdensome hospital bills, community members Sally Tomonovich Lombard, Sue Webber and Ginger Jungling wanted to put together a fundraiser to help their friend.
“We have all known Jeff in some capacity,” Tomonovich Lombard said.
The three are parents of students who are or were attending Anoka schools, she said.
She’s known Nelson since about 2008, when her oldest child was in fourth grade. Now all her kids are out of high school, but she still considers Nelson a friend.
“I just felt like he’s going through a bit of a rough time, and I know that there’s enough community support for him to help rally and get him through this and help him out with the things he needs,” Tomonovich Lombard said.
Nelson was born in Anoka in 1957, went to school there, and has lived there ever since — except for the 10 years he was in the military, 1979-1989.
His 45-year high school reunion is scheduled for this summer.
Last year he reached a milestone of visiting 1,724 graduation parties since 2003 for students all over the metro area.
“My record is 29 in one day,” he said.
Nelson attends all levels of sporting events, not just varsity. During the school year, he usually has something going on five nights a week, he said.
Earlier this month, the crew sold T-shirts in support of Nelson, which will be available to pick up at the fundraiser for those who ordered one.
Nelson will attend the fundraiser to say hello to community members as they drive by.
Nelson is a staple for Anoka, Tomonovich Lombard said.
“If somebody were to ask me, ‘Name three things about Anoka,’ he would be one of my three things,” she said. “He’s that involved and present in community functions.”
Nelson is appreciative of everyone who has reached out to provide support.
“I’m not one to want all this attention,” Nelson said. “It’s nice to know the community cares about you.”
