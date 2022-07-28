District 1 Anoka County Commissioner candidate Kevin Landry has responded to death threats made against him on Facebook Messenger.
A July 25 Star Tribune article concerning the postings led Landry to make his own post to Facebook on July 27 in which he decried the threats.
“This is outside the realm of politics and campaigning,” Landry said in a July 27 press release. “A person wanting to run for office to serve and help better their community does not deserve to be put in harm’s way.”
The posts in question were posted to a private Messenger chat, named ‘Matt Look And His Friends.’ Messenger is an instant messaging app run by Facebook. The group members posted plans to publicly antagonize Landry, as well as accusations of pedophilia in relation to a picture of Landry and his then-four-month-old daughter. The death threats came in response to that accusation.
Matt Look is the sitting Anoka County District I Commissioner and will be facing Landry in the upcoming general election.
Look also participated in the Facebook group discussion, and is seen giving congratulatory remarks and thanking those in the group for their support in the upcoming election. Look told ABC newspapers he did not create the chat, but was invited by a supporter. When reached for clarification, Look stated his comment was in response to his supporters defending his family from accusations from Landry, which Landry told ABC Newspapers he denies making.
“Good work everyone,” Look said in the Messenger chat. “This (will) without a doubt (be) a full contact sport. It’s starting early and will last until the elections. Thanks for your help and support. It is much appreciated.”
Elsewhere in the chat, group members discussed the accusations of pedophilia made against Landry and joked about the topic. Several members, who were identified in a majority of the screenshots by first name only, used both text and photos to imply that Landry should be shot as a part of the accusations.
“I’m making pedo vaccines right now, one shot and they’re cured,” a group member said. Another group member responded with a picture of a loaded magazine with the words “Cure for” and “pedophilia” written on the first two visible bullets.
When reached for comment by ABC Newspapers, Look stated he does not condone the threats.
“I’ve chatted with Landry on the topic, and I told him I’m not responsible for what other people say,” Look said. “I was not in town when the chat happened, and I don’t support the threats against him.”
Landry was made aware of the postings in the private group when an unidentified member of the group alerted Landry to the discussion happening online. Screenshots of the discussions that were sent to Landry can be found on Landry’s Facebook page. According to Landry, this will be the last time he publicly addresses the subject.
“I won’t be speaking about the incumbent anymore,” Landry said in the comment section of his post. “I felt like I had to address everything and expose these people, but now that I have I’m done.”
When reached for further comment by ABC Newspapers, Landry described the harassment reaching the page he runs for his non-profit organization, as well as the financial impact that will come from the extra security he is installing on his house. Landry reported the incident to the police, and reported further harassment on the night of July 27. Anoka police have increased patrols in his neighborhood pending an investigation.
Landry shared how the incident has changed his outlook on the election.
“I hope the County Commissioners do the right thing and launch an ethics investigation,” Landry said. “This isn’t about winning any more, this is about doing what’s right.”
Landry is not the only person to call for action against Look, as a change.org petition with 533 signatures (as of July 28) is calling for Look to step down from the Anoka County board of Commissioners for separate incidents.
Anoka County DFL Chair John Brillhart is also calling for Look to resign in an official statement he issued on July 28.
“I am demanding Matt Look step down immediately, and I am furthermore demanding Board Chair (Scott) Schulte immediately re-start the process of implementing a code of conduct for the county board,” Brillhart said. “Failing to rein in Matt’s behavior has left county leadership in embarrassing positions time and time again ... This can no longer be tolerated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.