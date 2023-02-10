Joe Nathan.jpg

To the list of heroic Minnesotans, please add Peggy Brenden and Toni St. Pierre. To the list of superb Minnesota authors, please add Sheri Brenden. They’re found in a new book, “Break Point: Two Minnesota Athletes and the Road to Title IX” (University of Minnesota Press).

I wish every high school student, parent, grandparent, educator and journalist would read this book. Everyone. This is the first time I’ve said that, in more than 30 years of writing newspaper columns.

