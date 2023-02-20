Anoka County Master Gardeners
Buy Now

Anoka County Master Gardeners suggest people look to their gardens for edible plants.

While many of us are familiar with the idea of creating an edible landscape using traditional food sources such as currant bushes, apple trees and herbs, we might be missing out on some other culinary delights contained in our own backyards – flowers.

When you are selecting pansies for your spring planter, consider buying extras to give a pop of color and taste to your spring salads, or candy them for a delicate dessert. Both the petals and sepals of pansies are edible and have a delicate, slightly grassy flavor. Here are some other good choices for both your landscape and your plate:

