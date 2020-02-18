Competing in both events for the fifth year in a row, Anoka earned eighth place in jazz and ninth in kick at the Class AAA State Championships Feb. 14-15 at Target Center in Minneapolis.
“The team gave their entire selves to their routines this weekend,” Anoka head coach Megan Heidemann said. “Our jazz performance was so heartfelt. Watching our incredible group of seniors take the floor for the last time in jazz was so special and emotional. We enjoyed a beautiful team moment hugging and celebrating following our performance. Out of 13 dancers, we danced eight new jazz dancers on the floor this weekend. It was so incredible to see them rise to the challenge and enjoy every step of that performance. We are so proud. Our kick performance was special as well. No one has ever wore masks the way we did this weekend.
“Someone said it best, that it really made us focus on the team aspect of our routine versus individuals and I think that really stood out this weekend. We got many compliments and uplifting messages from dancers and fans about our routine. Our performance didn’t quite go as planned, some things happen that you have no control over, but we are still very proud and stand by everything we put on the floor this weekend. Again in kick, we danced many new dancers to the state floor and it was special to celebrate in those moments with them!”
Completing the season at state has become a tradition for the Twisters, with a deep group of young dancers set to return in future seasons with state experience.
“Finishing the season at state is truly indescribable,” Heidemann said. “It really is difficult to put into words. This team is young. They are still growing and developing and they are still learning. We know they have a bright future ahead and we are so proud of them for getting to the big stage this year. Our upperclassmen have worked hard to lay this groundwork and would expect nothing less than getting back to that Target Center floor and they did just that. Watching their leadership this weekend was outstanding. They performed with confidence and showed everyone why they belonged this weekend.
“It was emotional watching our seniors take the state floor for the final time in their careers. They have dedicated themselves to their sport and getting to watch them together on that floor this weekend was memorable. We tell the girls all the time to take it slow and enjoy every second because it goes by quickly, this one with this group went faster than others, but we are so lucky to have gotten an extra two weeks with them and watch them go out for their final performances on the state floor.”
In Class A, PACT Charter earned ninth place in jazz.
