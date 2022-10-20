In District 6, former Blaine City Council Member Dave Clark is facing current Blaine City Council Member Julie Jeppson for the position. The seat is currently held by Robyn West who is not running for re-election. As a result of redistricting, all Anoka County Board of Commissioner seats are on the ballot. For a map of the county commission districts, visit anokacountymn.gov/694/District-Maps.
Dave Clark
Age: 58
Previous political/community experience: Five Terms on the Blaine City Council (1999-2019), one term on the Blaine Park Board and Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee; Blaine Youth Hockey, parent and assistant coach. Blaine Area Little League, parent, head coach, assistant coach. Blaine Youth Soccer parent. Dance dad.
Is public safety a concern in the city/county? Why? If it is, how should it be addressed?
I believe public safety is a concern for Anoka County. People need to feel safe in our community, and law enforcement professionals need to know their elected officials support them. If people do not feel safe, then they are less likely to move to or do business in Anoka County, which impacts our economic growth. We need to budget for and provide the necessary resources and training for our first responders, mental health specialists and other service providers. While on Blaine City Council I was an advocate for body cameras for our officers. Now, the county is looking to update our emergency resource center and our county jail and I support both of these initiatives. It is important to me that we continue to support our law enforcement professionals because our emotional support boosts their morale and our financial support gives them the resources they need to do their job.
What is the role of a county commissioner regarding election security? Explain your reasoning?
The County Board is accountable to ensure the Elections Manager and Elections department are following all applicable laws and best practices pertaining to the administration of an election. This includes election planning, public information and education, recruitment and training of election judges, ballot printing and distribution, voting procedures, absentee ballots, vote counting procedures, reporting, canvassing the election results, and ensuring the safety and integrity of the election. I am a supporter of our current system: paper ballots with optical scanning. Where improvements can be identified, they should be enacted.
Julie Jeppson
Age: 47
Previous political/community experience: Blaine City Council since 2016: TCGateway, MetCouncil TAB, Public Advisory Committee for Highway 65,
NorthMetro Cable Commission; Chambers: MetroNorth, Ham Lake, and Anoka Area; North Metro Mayors Association; North Metro Mental Health Roundtable and Housing Group; Chair for State’s Task Force on Shelter; SLP District 16 PTO
Is public safety a concern in the city/county? Why? If it is, how should it be addressed?
In August 2022, the MN BCA released its 2021 Uniform Crime Report. Minnesota is now considered a “High Crime State.” However, during that same time, Blaine saw a 7.58% decrease in more serious offenses and al-most a 20% decrease in less serious offenses.
What does this mean? Blaine is doing it right. Each year on council, I have approved the city’s recommended budget, which directly funds our police department. I fully supported hiring the current Police Chief, Brian Podany. He is an exceptional leader with not only the expertise required, but the compassion when leading his team. I fully support police requests to provide them with the tools to do their job – i.e. body and dash cameras, one of the first ordinances in the country on street racing, and hiring a full-time, embedded mental health social worker.
When elected Commissioner, I will carry this support to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Department.
What is the role of a county commissioner regarding election security? Explain your reasoning?
The role of county commissioner regarding election security is to ensure that the county administrator and county staff are staying current and up-to-date on key safeguards, so the community is confident that Anoka County elections are safe and secure.
In addition, it’s important that the Anoka County Canvassing Board, in the event that all commissioners are up for re-election, like in 2022, designate representatives who are impartial nor have any known or assumed conflicts of interest.
The key safeguards put in place before, during, and after the election include: Testing counting equipment that’s been certified by test labs accredited by the US Election; Assistance Commission and the Office of the MN Secretary of State; Securing ballot counters for both physical and electronic unauthorized access, and participating in Post-Election Reviews by the Anoka County Canvassing Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.