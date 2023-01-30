William Davis received a Civilian Service Award for Life Saving from the city of Anoka during the City Council’s Jan. 17 meeting. Davis saved a woman from drowning in the Rum River on Oct. 7. Anoka Police Chief Eric Peterson and Anoka-Champlin Fire Department Captain Scott Perrier presented Davis with the award.

Peterson gave an account of Davis’s rescue to those in attendance.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.