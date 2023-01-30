William Davis received a Civilian Service Award for Life Saving from the city of Anoka during the City Council’s Jan. 17 meeting. Davis saved a woman from drowning in the Rum River on Oct. 7. Anoka Police Chief Eric Peterson and Anoka-Champlin Fire Department Captain Scott Perrier presented Davis with the award.
Peterson gave an account of Davis’s rescue to those in attendance.
“While fishing, Davis noticed a woman in her 70s standing in a dangerous spot near the spillway,” Peterson said. “As he watched, he saw her climb the railing and stand over the tainter gate. He attempted to engage her in conversation and found she was very distraught … As he reached for his phone, he saw that she had jumped off the tainter gate into the rushing waters of the spillway. Believing the woman might drown, Mr. Davis jumped in after her.”
After making the 20-foot jump into the water, Davis, a lifelong resident of Anoka, who is familiar with the dangerous currents of the dam, grabbed onto a concrete wall until the woman was released from the undertow and surfaced, Peterson said. He grabbed her and dragged her to shore where emergency services were waiting from his earlier 911 call.
This is not the first time Peterson has presented the Civilian Service Award for Life Saving, but he states that it is a rare award. The last time he could recall giving the award was to staff of Fifth Avenue Dental in Anoka for stopping and detaining a purse thief.
“We present William Davis with this award for life saving for his quick thinking, courage, and willingness to risking his own safety to save a suicidal female from our Rum River,” Peterson said. “This has only been issued out a handful of times in my memory. It is a big deal to first responders, who would’ve had to do something about it had you not been there, and it’s a big deal to the citizens of Anoka.”
Peterson and Perrier then presented Davis with the award, accompanied by applause from the council, city staff, and those in attendance. Davis took to the podium to say a few words and to receive thanks from the council.
“I was raised in such a way that if somebody needs help, you help them,” Davis said. “I was the right person to be there.”
Council Member Erik Skogquist agreed that many who have lived in Anoka know to be careful around the river. He expressed his appreciation for Davis for “stepping up and doing more than your part.”
Recently sworn-in Council Member Sam Scott agreed that Davis’s actions were extraordinary.
“What an amazing display of selflessness,” Scott said. “Your actions reflect greatly on your character and the community in looking out for one another. Your actions display exactly what the award is meant for.”
Peterson agreed that while it’s not every day that someone risks their life on the behalf of another, Anoka citizens do great work helping each other and would like to see more people being recognized for their efforts.
“I think (awards like this) should be given more often,” Peterson said. “Our citizens do great work on behalf of their neighbors time and time again. While it’s rare to give this out, … the people who live in Anoka do great things for Anoka every day. But it’s not often that someone risks their own safety for the life of another.”
Davis was left with some words of encouragement from Mayor Phil Rice as he took a seat with his framed Life Saving Award.
“We’re proud and you should be proud, too,” Rice said.
