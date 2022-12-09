After months of deliberation, the Anoka City Council passed a new ordinance regulating the sale of THC in the city of Anoka during its Dec. 5 meeting. The ordinance passed on its second reading, 4-0, with Council Member Jeff Weaver absent.

Weaver abstained from voting on the first reading as he owns the building that houses House of Oilworx, a THC-selling business in downtown Anoka.

