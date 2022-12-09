After months of deliberation, the Anoka City Council passed a new ordinance regulating the sale of THC in the city of Anoka during its Dec. 5 meeting. The ordinance passed on its second reading, 4-0, with Council Member Jeff Weaver absent.
Weaver abstained from voting on the first reading as he owns the building that houses House of Oilworx, a THC-selling business in downtown Anoka.
City Attorney Scott Baumgartner said the ordinance was closely modeled after the city’s tobacco ordinance with a few additions due to the unique nature of THC laws. Similar age restrictions will be in place, with persons 21 or older able to purchase THC from licensed businesses. A THC license in Anoka will cost $500. Licenses are expected to be made available in the new year.
The Anoka Police Department will also be making compliance checks to ensure the age restriction is being followed, similar to tobacco. Unique to THC, however, APD will have to ensure THC products are following Minnesota packaging requirements, which state they must not be marketed in a way that is appealing to children and must accurately describe the content of the product. To help with this, APD may also ask for a “certificate of analysis,” which is a lab document that “confirms the potency and purity” of the product.
The law will go into full effect after APD has around 30 days to educate local businesses already selling the product about the new ordinance. Baumgartner stated that this is similar to the rollout of their drug paraphernalia ban in 2016.
“(In 2016) law enforcement went to businesses that we knew (were selling drug paraphernalia), they informed them of the law, gave copies of the law and gave them 30 days to come into compliance,” Baumgartner said. “It’s important to start with that educational component.”
The owners of one such business were in attendance at the meeting. Jamie Croyle and Jude Croyle of House of Oilworx on Second Avenue were there to see the ordinance pass, which they provided industry insight and feedback on since its first work session on Sept. 19. Jamie Croyle shared with ABC Newspapers what this ordinance means for the cannabinoid businesses of Anoka.
“I think that this ordinance is positive,” Croyle said. “What it does is allow the freedom for people to sell THC products and it’s a good thing being transparent with the city about it. My hope is that people who are serious about selling cannabinoids in general are serious about the plant, versus trying to make a quick buck.”
Croyle stated that in her collaboration with the City Council regarding this new law, she felt a sense of accomplishment in helping educate Anoka on cannabinoids and advocating for local businesses. The education initiative is one she hopes she can join APD with as they start to inform local businesses about the new ordinance.
“I think that since (House of Oilworx) is a primarily specialty location, I made it a point to work closely with the city,” Croyle said. “It’s been an absolute pleasure to get to know and work with the city council and I truly enjoyed helping make a difference in my community.”
