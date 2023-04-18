The city of Anoka’s next grocery store is a step closer to groundbreaking.
The Anoka City Council approved a purchase agreement and plat for the Seventh Avenue grocery lot during a special meeting on April 10. The unidentified grocery store is working with Ryan Companies out of Minneapolis to finalize the development.
The agreement was altered as the result of a work session, and the new version was adopted unanimously, with Erik Skogquist abstaining from the vote due to technical difficulties. He was attending the meeting remotely.
Anoka Mayor Phil Rice thanked Ryan’s Vice President of Real Estate Retail Development Patrick Daly, who was in attendance at Monday’s meeting.
The bulk of the changes in the purchase agreement came from redistributed costs and deciding which entity would pay for what cost. This included a traffic signal on Seventh Avenue that will no longer directly serve the grocery store parking lot, as well as an east-west road that will run north of the grocery store.
The light was originally added to the Seventh Avenue intersection with Bunker Lake Boulevard to control traffic entering the grocery store off of a proposed Seventh Avenue entrance. The entrance is no longer included in the grocery store plans.
“There will be no reduction in land price,” Community Development Director Doug Borglund said during his presentation. “Ryan will pay two million, even with the reduction in acreage being utilized for the public east-west road.”
Ryan has agreed to pay $655,000 toward the Seventh Avenue traffic signals, leaving the city a $104,109 bill. This comes as both parties agree the light will still serve the grocery store, even if it does not immediately direct travelers into the parking lot.
The county will be responsible for $165,000 worth of drainage improvements on the lot.
The city of Anoka will cover the east-west road, as it will be a public road and contain a water main. The road will cost $1.3 million, with the total project cost being $1,408,317 to the city. This is down from $2.9 million during prior discussions.
Borglund also noted that staff were working on securing the ability to have a spot for a new municipal liquor store on the 4.74 acre area south of the grocery store that is being considered “phase two” of the project.
“Otherwise, there really aren’t too many surprises,” Borglund said. “This is reflective of the plan you’ve approved.”
Discussion following the presentation turned attention to the liquor store, with Council Member Jeff Weaver having questions and concerns about the current lease structure.
“Reading some terms in the lease, it seems like standard triple net-type language,” Weaver said. “If we start talking about a 9,000 square foot liquor store … we’re talking over $33,000 a month in rental payments. I hope you’re all ready for that, that’s a lot of whiskey.”
City Attorney Scott Baumgartner stated that this lease is not final, he simply “needed to see something” prior to the agreement so that he could work off of it as a reference in relation to the agreement.
“There’s still work to do on the lease,” he said.
Weaver also wanted to make sure that the language in the agreement did not force Anoka to take the liquor store option.
“I don’t want to commit to something we can’t sustain in perpetuity,” Weaver said. “And if it doesn’t work, (the taxpayer) is going to end up paying for it … I just want to be sure we’re not overexerting ourselves before we know what we need to do.”
Daly assured the council that the current language is nonbinding, and Ryan sees it as a letter of intent rather than a contract. He assured that Ryan was committed to working further on the lease.
“The concerns you have are the same concerns we have,” Daly said. “We’re going to, in good faith, work towards an arrangement that hopefully works for both sides for the liquor store.”
In order to leave the liquor store as an option but not a requirement, Baumgartner added to the lease language that the city may lease a liquor store on the lot “at the city’s discretion.” Both the City Council and Ryan approved the change.
One other point of contention on the Council was the inclusion of a roadside monument for the Rum River Shores neighborhood adjacent to the lot. Council members have been working on ways to stem the traffic from the grocery store from reaching the residential streets, and one way was a boulder monument to let people know they are entering the neighborhood.
Council Member Erik Skogquist proposed using alternate monuments that would cost less and serve a broader area of the city. As it stands, the monument that includes the boulder, signage, fencing, greenery and irrigation will cost the city about $43,000.
“I don’t think we, as a city, should be spending that kind of money on a private monument,” Skogquist said.
He further said that monuments and signage denoting location placed by the city usually cost $100 to $200.
Mayor Rice agreed that the price was staggering, and that he had imagined the monument closer to the west side of the lot than what was being planned.
“It looks to me that the bulk of that cost is in irrigation,” Rice said. “The monument itself is estimated at $10,000, which is nothing to scoff at, but that’s not like paying $43,000 for a private monument.”
Weaver replied that planting greenery, trees and sod, but not including irrigation would be a “serious mistake,” with dying plants and grass being the result. He motioned to approve the agreement, with a stipulation.
“(I include in my motion) that we will … have an ornamental fence, we will have plantings and trees, we will have a monument boulder, and we will have irrigation,” Weaver said.
The motion passed, along with an amendment from Council Member Sam Scott providing the option for a public monument toward the east end of the lot.
Citizen presents
alternate plans
Ross Peters, a resident of the adjacent Rum River Shores neighborhood and often vocal opponent of the current purchase agreement, said he has three issues he had with the deal and presented an alternative.
“When this plan was first presented at the meeting on Nov. 15, I wasn’t a big fan of it, but knew that it was always in the plans,” Peters said. “Little did I know, that night, I’d fall down a rabbit hole into this.”
Peters said that led him to find more and more about this project, that as a voter, he did not like.
Peters took issue with the $2 million price tag for the land. The price has remained static since the agreement was drafted in February 2018, even in the face of price increases due to inflation.
Peters said that the estimate for 2023 was a value of $3.4 million.
“Can you please tell the voters why you feel selling this last undeveloped piece of land at a discount price is good for the voters?” Peters asked.
Rice later responded the city was not interested in making an instant profit off of the deal, but was more concerned with the effects the development would have on the tax base.
“This council is interested in increasing taxable values,” Rice said. “For a number of years, this council has intended to sell city-owned property in the interest of increasing the tax base. There is an understanding that it was undervalued, but we’re going to get what we want with the tax base.”
Additionally, Peters took concern with the grocery store wishing to remain nameless under a non-disclosure Agreement. He also felt that the east-west road is a “waste of city funds,” saying potholes could be fixed with the money, instead. Weaver took issue with Peters’ characterization of the road.
Weaver also mentioned the hostage situation that took place on East River Road on April 5, saying that the road was shut down due to police activity. Weaver said a similar situation on Sixth Avenue could leave Rum River Shores residents without an exit were the road to close.
“The (current) exit is working, no one is asking to shut down Sixth,” Peters said.”That, to me, is a waste of money.”
Peters own plan showed a rough outline for a smaller grocery store, restaurant pads, a community center and a municipal liquor store.
The City Council did not disagree that the plot could include these items in the future, with Council Member Brian Wesp saying that Ryan is a capable company that could develop the land in a way that works for the community.
“Is Ryan company the right company?” Wesp asked. “I certainly think they have about as much ability to develop land as any company in the Midwest, or maybe even the country, based on what they do for a living.”
Scott thanked Peters for his research into the subject. He assured him that the City Council will continue to keep an eye on the area.
“We have to think about the impact on the neighborhood and we have to think about the cohesion …,” Scott said. “I think ultimately with this development, no matter how it goes down, it is behooven upon this council to make sure that whatever future things go around this fit not only with the business aspects, but also the quality of life for the people who live around it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.