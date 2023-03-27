Anoka will go back into negotiations with Ryan Companies over a proposed Anoka Grocery store during an April 3 work session. The Anoka Council voted unanimously to table the development agreement with Ryan Companies during its March 20 City Council meeting.

Changes to the development agreement since it was last discussed at a Feb. 27 meeting led the Council to table the agreement, which Council Member Jeff Weaver saw as detrimental to the City of Anoka.

