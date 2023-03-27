Anoka will go back into negotiations with Ryan Companies over a proposed Anoka Grocery store during an April 3 work session. The Anoka Council voted unanimously to table the development agreement with Ryan Companies during its March 20 City Council meeting.
Changes to the development agreement since it was last discussed at a Feb. 27 meeting led the Council to table the agreement, which Council Member Jeff Weaver saw as detrimental to the City of Anoka.
“I can hear a cricket in the room,” Weaver said. “I’m just going to start with I’m not going to agree with this, period. (I’ve) been involved in plenty of developments. When you enter into a development agreement with another party, you want one that’s a win-win for everybody. This isn’t win-win, it’s totally slanted toward Ryan. I want this grocery store, but not at taxpayer expense.”
In a presentation given by Community Development Director Doug Borglund prior to council discussion, he revealed several changes made by Ryan Companies made after the council’s amendments and approvals of an ordinance and preliminary plat and site plan on Feb. 21. The addition of a road to the north of the grocery site and discussions surrounding the Seventh Street Traffic signals have led Ryan Co. to turn several costs back to the City.
“(With the) traffic signal constructed at Seventh Avenue this past summer, Ryan was going to participate in the cost of that and reimburse the city for that expense,” Borglund said. “Ryan has taken the position, and staff has communicated this to you, that Ryan will no longer be reimbursing the expense for that signal. The intersection is now serving the general public and not the development parcel, as it did in the original plan. Since it no longer provides exclusive access to the commercial site, Ryan states they are no longer responsible (for the cost).”
Ryan will also be deferring the costs of a water main to the city, as it will no longer lie underneath the grocery store property, as the city will construct the road behind the store. The cost of the land also decreased about $190,000, as the new road will cut into the 14-acre lot as it runs east to west across the site. The total cost to the city of Anoka comes out to $2.9 million with this agreement, Borglund said.
The City Council took issue with the added costs, and also felt concern for the adjacent Rum River Shores neighborhood. Residents in that neighborhood have shared concerns over the potential traffic the store may bring.
“The whole thing has been tilted in the wrong direction, and I won’t support it tonight, period,” Weaver said. “I’m more disappointed as this project goes along, and we’re trying to respect this neighborhood. Many of those folks, (those houses are) the biggest investment they’ll ever make. We’ve got to keep the residents in mind.”
Council Member Brian Wesp identified himself as a resident of Rum River Shores, and said that the residents were made aware of the potential grocery store site prior to the construction of their homes. He also said that the realities of potential traffic were not apparent at the time.
“We knew that this was going to happen,” Wesp said. “We knew that when we built on these properties that there was going to be development, potentially a grocery store. But as it evolved and took place, we didn’t completely understand the traffic movement that was going to occur. I think we had to pivot, make some adjustments, and I don’t frankly like the way Ryan Companies came back and said, ‘Well that’s your responsibility.’”
Weaver argued that “95%” of the traffic that uses the stop light will enter the grocery store lot, and therefore it is not completely a general public-use light. Later in the meeting, Mayor Phil Rice shared that in a traffic study of the area, less than 200 trips past that light per day would include members of the Rum River Shores neighborhood.
Council Member Erik Skogquist agreed with some of the sentiments expressed, but also said that the inclusion of items not in the original plan, like the east-west road, “moved the goalposts with Ryan.”
He also brought up the city’s municipal liquor store, which will have a guaranteed new building as a part of this development agreement. He said that the potential profits from a new store could offset the cost to Anoka.
“We are in the municipal liquor store business, and we just did a study on what we could do with it if we moved,” Skogquist said. “The conservative number was $500,000 of excess revenue. Between taxes (from the grocery store build) and liquor store revenue, we could make (up to $700,000) a year.”
Skogquist also brought up the fact that although the land value has gone up 15%, the city has not raised its price for the land “in good faith.”
Patrick Daly, Vice President of Retail Real Estate Development with Ryan Companies, said that the short amount of time between receiving the amended agreement and being able to make changes that work for Ryan and their yet-unnamed grocery store client made for a challenging response.
“I sympathize with the frustration, there’s a level of frustration on our end too,” Daly said. “These discussions are tough to have in this type of forum … I want to keep things progressing because time is critical. I think this should really be a working session. Let us lay some of these things on the table and see what the options are, and find ground we’re all comfortable with.”
Weaver discussed a potential vote, saying that if he voted “no” on the agreement that night, he doesn’t want to close the door on further conversations. His issues lie squarely in the current language included in the development agreement.
“If I were to vote no tonight, I’m voting no on a specific document, it doesn’t mean we can’t come back and discuss,” Weaver said. “I think Ryan companies need to know we’re serious. It seemed weighted to the point that Ryan thought, ‘You need us.’ It just felt uncomfortable and I’m not afraid to say ‘no.’ If we come back and have a discussion, that’s fine. That’s part of negotiation.”
“In my years coming here, I would hope you think I’m a good partner for the community, someone collaborative, and I apologize that’s not the sense you’re getting here,” Daly replied. “I think discussion would clear the air.”
The City Council closed the item with a vote to table the Development Agreement with Ryan Companies and final plat, with the intention to bring them forward during a future work session. The council signaled its intention to hold a special work session on April 3, but no agendas have been released and are subject to change.
Resident offers alternate plans
Ross Peters is a Rum River Shores resident, and he approached the City Council with alternatives for the 14 acre plot along Seventh Avenue.
“Has the city thought about a community center?” Peters asked. Something compared to the Andover YMCA, but maybe not as grand. 10K brewery and the smokehouse (are in the running for the restaurant pad on Jackson Street), maybe move one out there for a high end restaurant. I think there are better options with this 14 acres than to give it to Ryan for this Cub (Foods) grocery store. I say Cub, because that’s what the plans line up with.”
Peters claimed it was a Cub due to the released plans showcasing a red facade above the exterior doors and the fact that it will be open 24 hours a day.
Peters said that his alternative lines up with Anoka’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which is available on Anoka’s website and lists city ideals and positions they want to reach by the year 2040. Economically, he cited the Comprehensive Plan as wanting to “promote a strong business climate, promote the unique business niche Anoka offers, and promote Anoka as a tourist destination.” The Comprehensive Plan states that Anoka will do this by promoting a “unique shoppertainment experience,” specifically by developing targeted retail businesses, attracting a grocery store and fine dining restaurants.
“We can still have a grocery store, it just doesn’t have to be 80,000 square feet,” Peters said. “It feels like every time I ask, its got to be a grocery store because for 20 years that’s what was decided. For 20 years people have gone somewhere else for groceries. It’s not an absolute necessity to have an 80,000 square foot shopping center for groceries when you can piecemeal this out.”
