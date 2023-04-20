The Anoka Council denied an ordinance allowing for alcohol sales during baseball games as it could not find a suitable license holder. The council voted unanimously to deny the ordinance on staff recommendation during their April 17 meeting.
“As we took a look at it, there was no way to match up with the intent of what Castle Field Association wanted,” City Manager Greg Lee said. “The statute is very clear with who holds the license, (that being) the owner of a collegiate team or team in the Minnesota Baseball Association League, or with the owner of the league. That doesn’t apply to anyone at Castle Field.”
Anoka considered the matter during its April 3 meeting, when a first reading was unanimously passed. The ordinance was based on Minnesota Statute 430A.404, with the Anoka ordinances letting it also apply to city code. The first reading did not include a potential license holder, which city staff researched prior to the second reading.
The Anoka Bucs, a Minnesota Baseball League Team, would be allowed to hold a license, but that was not the focus of these particular ordinances.
Lee said that the Castle Field Association were the ones who approached staff about the license, and were therefore the ones who inquired about holding it.
“Legal counsel had a meeting with Steve Nelson, chair of the (Castle Field) Association, and it really doesn’t fit what they’re looking for,” Lee said. “Staff is recommending we do not move forward with a second reading. Not all is lost, though.”
Lee said that the days per year that Castle Field is eligible for a temporary liquor license has gone from 12 to 24 as a part of deliberations, and a 30-day waiting period between license requests was eliminated.
The City Council was required to deny it so that the record shows they set the matter to rest - but not for good, as City Attorney Scott Baumgartner explained.
“A motion to deny the amendment would be appropriate,” Baumgartner said. “At least that way there’s some paper trail saying it was brought before the council. We can always bring it back in the future, but very specific in that it has to be an owner of a team.”
