The Anoka Council denied an ordinance allowing for alcohol sales during baseball games as it could not find a suitable license holder. The council voted unanimously to deny the ordinance on staff recommendation during their April 17 meeting.

“As we took a look at it, there was no way to match up with the intent of what Castle Field Association wanted,” City Manager Greg Lee said. “The statute is very clear with who holds the license, (that being) the owner of a collegiate team or team in the Minnesota Baseball Association League, or with the owner of the league. That doesn’t apply to anyone at Castle Field.”

