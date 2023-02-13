Graco is looking to nearly double their operating space in Anoka, and the Anoka City Council just gave them the means to do that. The council voted unanimously to award Graco with two government funds at its Feb. 6 meeting, with the expansion due to start in the summer.

“Graco has a building located in our Anoka Enterprise park where they’ve been for several years and are a backbone operator,” Community Development Director Doug Borglund said. “Their overall expected investment is $42 to $43 million dollars. They’d be investing in business, investing in equipment and investing in Anoka.”

