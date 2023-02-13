Graco is looking to nearly double their operating space in Anoka, and the Anoka City Council just gave them the means to do that. The council voted unanimously to award Graco with two government funds at its Feb. 6 meeting, with the expansion due to start in the summer.
“Graco has a building located in our Anoka Enterprise park where they’ve been for several years and are a backbone operator,” Community Development Director Doug Borglund said. “Their overall expected investment is $42 to $43 million dollars. They’d be investing in business, investing in equipment and investing in Anoka.”
The current expansion will happen along the west side of their existing building, extending the current 196,000 square foot facility by 170,000 square feet. It will remain connected to the current facility and plans to add 43 new jobs to Graco’s current 240.
To help fund the expansion, the Anoka Council approved resolutions to award both a Minnesota Investment Fund, which will provide $250,000 in the form of a forgivable loan. There are certain criteria that the business must meet to have the loan forgiven, and the city will work to monitor if Graco is meeting that piece. A required public hearing was held over the matter, and with no one coming up to speak a unanimous vote was passed in favor.
The second, the Job Creation Fund, was an application that the city had to approve before Graco could be presented with a total funding amount. No public hearing was required, and with the passing of the application, Graco could begin the process of evaluating new job potential and receiving funds for job creation.
Borglund shared that, as a sign of support, Graco gave $4,000 to Anoka in order to cover the city’s cost of working with a financial professional to analyze the project. Two Graco representatives were in attendance at the meeting, Operations Manager Jill Haubenschild and Executive Vice President of Operations Angie Wordell. Coldwell-Banker Richard Ellis consultant Rachel Gradner attended via phone.
Council Member Erik Skogquist was supportive of the expansion, and inquired about a potential timeline for completion.
“We anticipate a decision on the project this quarter,” Gardner said. “If it moves forward, we’ll start construction in May, if the ground is thawed, we expect a 12 to 18 month timeline for construction. The hiring process will ramp up upon construction completion.”
The building will match current production uses, and Mayor Phil Rice said that it will utilize a parcel of land that Anoka has inspected in years prior, unsure of what could be added in the space if it hadn’t been an expansion.
“The city looked at that land a number of years ago, and we found it hard to fit something in,” Rice said. “We thought that expansion would be the only option. We’re glad Graco is doing it. You’re good employers and we love having you here.”
The feeling is mutual, Haubenschild said, who shared her employees reaction when told that they would be expanding their current building instead of moving to a new facility.
“When I announced that we would be building on the property next door, all the employees cheered,” Haubenschild said. “They like the location, where they’re at and all that Anoka has to offer.”
