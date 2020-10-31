Over the past few years, a number of people suggested that Kat Barr, of Ramsey, enter the Anoka Halloween button design contest.
The 2012 Anoka High School graduate would reply, half joking, that she couldn’t because she wanted to win the contest in the 100th anniversary year, so she had to wait.
She did enter the 2020 contest, but she didn’t expect to win. When she read the email early this year saying her design had been chosen, it took a few moments to process. She showed the email to her boyfriend and asked, “Did I just win?”
“I kind of didn’t believe it,” Barr said.
Each year Anoka Halloween Inc. releases an official button. The buttons have become a hit with collectors, and the 100th anniversary version is likely to be a coveted item in the future.
Barr’s design featuring a witch on a broomstick flying in front of a full moon was inspired by earlier buttons and specifically the design that’s on the ground in the plaza area near the Rum River and City Hall, she said. She wanted to update and modernize the image for the 100th anniversary in a way that recalled the annual festival’s history.
Because she waited to enter the button contest, Barr had a few years to think about her design.
“I kind of thought about the iconic places in Anoka like the bridge or like the winking pumpkin that they put up on City Hall,” she said.
The design she chose was among the first that came to mind, but she spent time coming up with a variety of concepts before settling on one. Something about the simple elegance of the idea kept calling her back.
Once she knew what she wanted to create, it took at least a couple of weeks to execute the design using the artistic skills she has developed since childhood.
“I took all the art classes I could in high school and as many as I could afford in college, but I never pursued it as a career,” she said.
Barr, who works in employee relations for Anoka County, still enjoys art as a hobby.
She also enjoys Anoka Halloween — she has fond memories from when she was young, but she came to love the festivities even more as she grew up.
Barr is pleased to be part of this year’s historic celebration in a special way.
“I love Halloween,” she said. “I like how it brings our community together and everybody can enjoy it.”
She hopes that, despite the pandemic, Anoka Halloween will “still bring us all together.”
