After serving the Anoka Police Department for 4.5 years and earning a K-9 Purple Heart, Anoka K-9 Bravo will be celebrating his retirement on Aug. 1. Bravo served his last patrol shift on July 17, and will enjoy life as an off-duty dog with partner Sgt. Jake Sorteberg and his family.

“Bravo will spend his time as a normal dog at home,” Sorteberg said. “He likes to visit the lakes to swim and hang out with his black lab brother, Doc. He’s still wanted, he’ll still be visiting the police department and the city of Anoka.”

