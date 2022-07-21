The Anoka Police Department’s K-9 Bravo demonstrates an apprehension on officer George Walker Saturday, May 22, at AQK9, a dog training facility in Ramsey. Bravo recently returned to duty after being shot while trying to apprehend an armed carjacking suspect after a police pursuit that began in Blaine and ended near Braham. The public was invited to the demonstration, where Bravo was eager to show off.
The Anoka Police Department’s K-9 Bravo waits impatiently for his handler, officer Jake Sorteberg, to give the command to practice an apprehension Saturday, May 22, during a demonstration at AQK9, a dog training facility in Ramsey. Bravo recently returned to duty after being shot while trying to apprehend an armed carjacking suspect after a police pursuit that began in Blaine and ended near Braham. The public was invited to the demonstration, where Bravo was eager to show off.
The Anoka Police Department’s K-9 Bravo plays tug-of-war with his handler, officer Jake Sorteberg, Saturday, May 22, during a demonstration at AQK9, a dog training facility in Ramsey. Bravo recently returned to duty after being shot while trying to apprehend an armed carjacking suspect after a police pursuit that began in Blaine and ended near Braham. The public was invited to the demonstration, where Bravo was eager to show off.
noka Police Chief Eric Peterson, right, hangs a K-9 Purple Heart around the neck of Bravo, a police dog shot in the line of duty. Bravo’s handler, officer Jake Sorteberg, looks on. The honor was given Oct. 26 at Green Haven Golf Course.
K-9 Bravo wears his medal Oct. 26 at Green Haven Golf Course alongside his handler, officer Jake Sorteberg.
Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany pets K-9 Bravo as he presents Bravo and Anoka officer Jake Sorteberg, right, with an Exemplary Service Award Oct. 26 at Green Haven Golf Course.
Anoka officer Jake Sorteberg and K-9 Bravo pose with their awards Oct. 26 at Green Haven Golf Course. Sorteberg was given a Gallantry Star, and Bravo received a K-9 Purple Heart.
After serving the Anoka Police Department for 4.5 years and earning a K-9 Purple Heart, Anoka K-9 Bravo will be celebrating his retirement on Aug. 1. Bravo served his last patrol shift on July 17, and will enjoy life as an off-duty dog with partner Sgt. Jake Sorteberg and his family.
“Bravo will spend his time as a normal dog at home,” Sorteberg said. “He likes to visit the lakes to swim and hang out with his black lab brother, Doc. He’s still wanted, he’ll still be visiting the police department and the city of Anoka.”
Bravo had a distinguished career at the Anoka Police Department, as readers may remember our coverage of an on-duty injury in February 2021. After responding to a shoplifting report at Kohl’s in Blaine that escalated into a car chase and shoot-out near Braham, Bravo was shot in the neck after biting the leg of the fleeing suspect.
Though the injury required immediate medical attention, surgery was not necessary and Bravo recovered quickly. He underwent treatment from BluePearl Pet Hospital in Blaine and the University of Minnesota Veterinary Medical Center in St. Paul and returned to duty less than three months later. Sorteberg reflected on the bond that grows through such intense situations.
“I spend more time with Bravo than any human being, it’s a very close working relationship,” Sorteberg said. “We go through incredible things, very violent situations, and he’s an animal that understands his job. That’s very powerful. He’s a very special dog.”
When not chasing down perpetrators, Bravo was a common sight in the Anoka community and even a local celebrity. If the more than 1,700 thousand likes on his retirement post on the Anoka Police Department Facebook are any indication, the community kept a close eye on his career and interacted with him on a regular basis.
As Sorteberg explained, that’s not always common with a K-9.
“We’re very thankful that our community was so welcoming and open-minded to spending time with Bravo and getting to know him,” Sorteberg said. “He was able to participate in community engagement as well as crime prevention, and that’s very unique.”
Police dogs have been a part of the Anoka Police force since 1967, with Bravo being the 16th German Shepherd to serve and retire with the department. A new K-9, Kane, is acclimating to his officer, Jack Houlton. Kane’s official police training will start Aug. 8.
