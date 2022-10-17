Julie Braastad is running unopposed for re-election to the Anoka County Board of Commissioners District 2. For a map of the county commission districts, visit https://www.anokacountymn.gov/694/District-Maps.
Julie Braastad is running unopposed for re-election to the Anoka County Board of Commissioners District 2. For a map of the county commission districts, visit https://www.anokacountymn.gov/694/District-Maps.
Age: No response
Previous political/community experience: Julie is a life-long Anoka County resident. She is currently serving her 10th year on the Anoka County Board. Prior to serving as a county commissioner, she served six years on the Ham Lake City Council, and two years as a Planning and Zoning Commissioner.
Is public safety a concern in the city/county? Why? If it is, how should it be addressed?
As chair of the Anoka County Public Safety Committee for the past nine years, Julie believes that we need to continue to invest in and support our law enforcement community. We must provide law enforcement with the tools and the training they need to do their jobs effectively. Julie is committed to keeping our communities safe and law abiding by supporting all areas of the criminal justice system. She has a proven track record of supporting and partnering with the sheriff’s office and the local police departments on key issues and priorities.
What is the role of a county commissioner regarding election security? Explain your reasoning?
Election integrity is and has been an important issue for the Julie. She believes that there is a fundamental link between the trust in an election and the confidence of the voters. As a county commissioner, Julie feels responsible to preserve the integrity and security of elections, while the county complies with the state and federal mandates regarding election laws. She believes that the county commissioners are responsible for overseeing the allocation of voting machines, managing polling locations and ensuring the integrity and efficiency of the polling process.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.