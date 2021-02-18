Coon Rapids boys swimming and diving remained undefeated with a 99-81 victory at Anoka Feb. 13. Tyler Schultze broke the Fred Moore Pool 100-yard breaststroke record held by Tom Prince since 1987 – a year in which he won a state title – with a time of 58.09 seconds. Jack Simmer moved into second all-time in Cardinal history in diving with a score of 410.20.
Nate Anderson led Anoka with wins in the 50 free in 22.61 and in the 100 free in 49.50, with Logan Day winning the 500 free in 5:15.89.
Spring Lake Park took on Coon Rapids in a clash of undefeated teams Feb. 11, with Coon Rapids emerging with a 97-81 win. Nick Starcevich won the 50-yard freestyle in 22.92 seconds and Sam Clark won the 100 backstroke in 58.25 for the Panthers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.