On the day after Halloween 1919, the city of Anoka was a mess.
“Anoka woke up to one of the worst years of pranks ever,” said John Jost, a volunteer with Anoka Halloween Inc. “There was cows loose in the street, there was even a cow in the jail. They had carriages on rooftops, outhouses tipped over. It was just out of hand.”
Seeking a way to divert the attention of the youth perpetrating the mischief, city leaders organized a community parade the following year.
“The very first parade was at 7:30 p.m. Halloween evening 1920,” Jost said. “Before it started, the whistles on the Lincoln mill, which existed at that time, were blown, with church bells ringing throughout the town to inaugurate what was going to be an annual tradition to … stop these pranks.”
A century later, Anoka is known as the “Halloween capital of the world,” and the annual celebration continues.
To commemorate the anniversary and document how founder George Green’s vision grew into a monthlong, citywide spectacle, Anoka Halloween Inc. is releasing a book featuring stories and photos from the event over the years. Since 2016 the organization has worked to compile a 160-page volume of stories, photos and information shared by the community and the Anoka County Historical Society.
On presale now, “Anoka Halloween 100th Anniversary: 1920-2020” will be available in October.
“I think it’s a great walk down memory lane,” Anoka Halloween President Liz McFarland said. “I’ll be excited to see that, the finished product.”
Jost served as the official compiler of the book, which includes work from a variety of contributers, including Jost himself.
“I really enjoyed interviewing people and hearing their memories of Anoka Halloween,” Jost said.
One of the early stories that stuck out to him was that of a wedding that took place as part of the parade in the 1920s. The next year’s parade included a mock wedding.
Since 1920, Anoka’s Halloween celebration has taken place every year except 1942 and 1943, when it was canceled because of World War II, Jost said. This year it will carry on despite the COVID-19 pandemic, but some events will be modified or canceled.
“Anoka Halloween 100th Anniversary: 1920-2020” costs $39.95 on presale through the end of September (plus $6.95 if you want it shipped). Beginning Oct. 1, the price goes up to $49.95.
Learn more at anokahalloween.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.