Virtual schooling has been a constant since the start of the pandemic, but the Anoka-Hennepin School Board will consider whether or not to bring virtual high school learning back to pre-pandemic norms.

During the AHSB meeting on Oct. 24, Josh Delich, Associate Superintendent for high schools, recommended a shift back to StepAhead Online, which Anoka-Hennepin has offered since 2013. The district currently uses Anoka-Hennepin Virtual Academy, which was funded by $1.25 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds that are set to expire.

