The Anoka-Hennepin School Board has decided to close the Pathways and Bridges schoolhouses and house both programs in the current Franklin Elementary school in Anoka.
Chief Operations Officer Greg Cole and Associate Superintendent of Elementary Schools Mary Wolverton detailed the reasons for the change at the Monday, Aug. 22 School Board meeting why they believe Franklin Elementary is the best fit for the programs, leading the School Board to vote 5-1 in favor.
Both the Bridges and Pathways programs, located in Andover and Coon Rapids, respectively, are post-secondary education programs that help those with learning disabilities with education, training, employment and independent living. Both are also located in leased spaces in business centers, leading to more cost and less learning efficiency for the programs.
Putting both programs in the same building will be more cost effective, as Cole said leases could range anywhere from $300,000 to $400,000. It would also be more beneficial for staff and students, as several staff members spend time in both facilities, and that leads to less time traveling and more time being available to students.
This path of action was decided upon after an Aug. 3 community input session and a public hearing earlier in the day on Aug. 22. A population explosion in Anoka was one concern brought forward by Board Member Jeff Simon.
Cole responded that there is no predicted population boom in Anoka, and that neighboring elementary schools such as Brookside and Ramsey Elementary have ample room for enrollment growth.
Franklin Elementary will be repurposed, leading the elementary students already in attendance there to switch schools and make Franklin unavailable as an elementary school during the 2022-2023 school year.
Now that the resolution has passed to bring Pathways and Bridges under one roof in Franklin, it will take the 2022-2023 school year to renovate the building, with classes officially moving in for 2024. This aligns with current lease agreements. Affected citizens can expect to hear from the School Board via mail concerning school boundary changes.
