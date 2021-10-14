It was a repeat standout performance for the Blaine High School marching band, once again showcasing itself as one of the top teams in the state.
Blaine earned second place in the state in Class A during the 2021 Youth In Music Championships at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis Oct. 9-10, its second runner-up finish in a row.
“Blaine had a tremendous performance and set a new standard of excellence for themselves,” Blaine marching band director Michael Hebert said. “Placing second in Class A for the second time in a row requires a high level of commitment and the student performers bought into that level of commitment all season long.”
The team is accustomed to performing in front of large crowds in a number of various settings. But there’s none quite like cavernous U.S. Bank Stadium, a massive backdrop for the state’s most competitive showdown.
“Performing in U.S. Bank Stadium is unlike anything else a high schooler can experience and the students handled themselves with poise and professionalism,” Hebert said. “They committed to the job at hand and connected with the crowd on an emotional level due to their intense preparation. Sharing the field with 30 other high school ensembles made for an incredible day of celebrating the marching arts in Minnesota.”
In a competition filled with stellar performances, finding a way to shine can be a tall task. This year, Blaine found a way to once again stand out.
This time, quite literally.
“This year’s show ‘Witch Way’ was the first time in school history we’ve dived into the deep end of performing a theme show,” Hebert said. “Filling the field with thematic elements, like 21 eight-foot trees, enhanced colorguard costumes and choosing to be more theatrical with our production, meant that our show would be remembered throughout the day. Our biggest joy is being able to perform for an audience, and our goal is always to impact them on an emotional level!”
Anoka earns 3rd
Anoka finished right behind Blaine, earning third place in Class A.
Anoka also earned its fifth straight caption award of the year for the outstanding drumline, led by drum majors Alexa Gordner and Olivia Dodge.
