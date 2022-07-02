The Supreme Court on June 24, stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans’ lives after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade, the Associated Press reported.
The ruling, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump, AP reported on June 24.
In Minnesota abortion would remain legal, at least for now, under a 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling known as Doe v. Gomez, which effectively established a right to abortion under the state constitution, Mitchell Hamline School of Law professor Laura Hermer said in a May 3 AP article anticipating the court would overturn Roe because of a leaked draft opinion.
Lawmakers, and several of this year’s electoral candidates, across the state were quick to respond to the decision. Here are a few responses from lawmakers in ABC Newspaper’s coverage area:
Rep. Erin Koegel (DFL - Spring Lake Park) issued the following statement in strong opposition.
“Women and their doctors are the ones who should be in charge of making profoundly personal health decisions, not politicians and judges. With this ruling, extreme states will now try to implement radical policies which will jeopardize women’s health, with no exceptions for cases of rape and incest,” Koegel said. “The Supreme Court’s decision does not change the fact that Minnesota has a state constitutional right to abortion under Doe v. Gomez, but we are already seeing state Republican leaders doubling down on their efforts to end reproductive freedom. The Minnesota House DFL will do everything we can to protect the rights of women.”
House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt (R-Crown) released a statement on June 24 via Twitter lauding the Supreme Court’s decision.
“Today life prevailed with a decision that will save countless unborn lives while there is no immediate impact here in Minnesota, this is an important step toward building a nation that values and recognizes life as a gift that should be protected,” Daudt said. “The United States has long been an extreme outlier on abortion on par with countries like North Korea and China who allow abortion up until the moment of birth. … I am so grateful to the millions of pro-life Americans who have raised their voices, marched voted, and prayed for this historic day.
Federal Rep. Dean Phillips (DFL) released a statement opposing the decision:
“Like a large majority of Americans, I am angered and devastated by this ruling,” Phillips said. “The consequences of this decision are a blow to all of us who believe that in a free society, there are limits to how much the government can encroach on our personal lives. In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court has rescinded a right and protection afforded to American women for more than a half-century.”
Rep. John Heinrich, R-Anoka, issued a statement in support of the Supreme Court overturning Roe.
“It was through the power of prayer and the strong wisdom of our Supreme Court Justices that the laws of abortion will now be returned to the states,” Heinrich said. The Constitution has never guaranteed the right to kill an innocent child. I am thankful to the justices who did not bend to the woke mob and ruled with intelligence and morality.”
