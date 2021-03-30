Anoka senior Adreanna Willodson capped a standout career with an 11th-place all-around finish in the Class AA State Gymnastics Championships in Champlin March 27.
Willodson earned eighth place on vault with a score of 9.675, 10th on floor (9.45), 22nd on bars (9.05) and 35th on beam (8.525) to finish with an all-around score of 36.7.
Anoka senior Lauren Provoncha recorded a 25th-place finish on vault, posting a score of 9.35, and Anoka junior Maren Merrick Melberg earned 36th on beam with a score of 8.425.
Blaine’s senior duo of Grace Gerard and Jennifer Riley closed their high school careers on the state level as well, with Gerard earning 18th on floor with a score of 9.4 and Riley earning 40th on vault with a score of 9.0.
St. Francis’ Allie Frank was the Section 7AA champion on beam, but unable to compete at state.
