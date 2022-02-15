Anoka’s four all-around competitors delivered state-qualifying performances in a combined six events to power the Tornadoes to a runner-up finish in the Section 7AA Championships in Forest Lake Feb. 11.
“The team honestly had a great night,” Anoka head coach Amy Hedberg said. “The overall feeling was relaxed, like they trusted themselves, and I loved that even when something didn’t go perfect that feeling remained despite their feelings in the moment.”
Maren Merrick-Melberg was the top scorer for Anoka, earning sixth overall in the all-around while advancing to state with a fourth-place routine on floor and a fifth-place finish on beam.
Annie Hjelle advanced in a pair of events as well, tying for second on floor and tying for third place on beam with teammate Cecily Fager. Sarah Gatlin advanced on bars with a fourth-place performance.
“Sarah Gatlin hit a season-best release move in her bar routine that earned her the spot,” Hedberg said. “Cecily Fager has been a rock for team on beam since she began competing and that showed in her award-winning routine at sections. Annie Hjelle has been working her way back to full strength from an early season injury and it was awesome to see that patience and hard work pay off with season-high scores and performances for her beam and floor qualifying routines. Maren Merrick-Melberg had her best season tumble passes and it paid off.
“Sarah put in a lot of intentional offseason hours and really pushed herself on bars and it was fun to see that result in a trip to state. The work does not always equal achieving that goal, so it is special for her to get that reward. Cecily was a spot away from state on beam last year, and has always been such a routine we can count on for the team, so it was great to see her be rewarded this year with the advancement to state. Annie Hjelle’s slow and steady injury recovery ended up perfect timing for her to show all of her routines at full strength for sections. When she hits at full strength she should be among the top section performers, and she did that. Maren has been an all-arounder for team for many years, often rotating between which of her events she can spike above a 9.0. This year she had meets where three of her events with hit routines would put her among those top few. I am excited to get to watch her unique and fun floor routine one more time in front of the big crowd.”
State individual competition is Saturday, Feb. 19 at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
“It was so rewarding to watch each of our four all-around competitors from the meet get to advance to state,” Hedberg said. “The experience is so much fun, and even more fun to get to do along with friends. They work so hard with each other with a big ‘team’ mentality all season and getting to be at the meet with each other gives the opportunity for it to feel like that one more time.”
Section 7AA
Blaine’s Sophie Larson finished as the runner-up on vault and Grace Vasil earned fifth on bars to both advance on to state as well out of Section 7AA. The Bengals earned sixth as a team.
Section 7A
St. Francis’ Gabby and Ellie Dawson will represent the Saints out of Section 7A. Gabby Dawson advanced in the all-around with a third-place total of 36.75 and Ellie Dawson advanced with a score of 8.6 on bars Feb. 11.
Section 5AA
St. Anthony/Spring Lake Park finished as the runner-up in Section 5AA Feb. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.