The smallest school in the state with a dance team continued one of the top traditions as it again closed the season at the state tournament, held March 12-13 in Edina.
PACT Charter, which qualified by finishing third in Section 2A, earned 12th in Class A in jazz.
“The team really brought what we call their ‘sections magic’ to the tournament this year,” PACT head coach Kelsey Field said. “In a season filled with adversity, uncertainty and constant changes, like many teams we struggled with consistency in our performances and weren’t sure what would happen on the sections floor. But sections day came, and the team found the confidence and unity we’d been emphasizing all season. They kept hitting skill after skill, and by the end, my assistant coach (Josie Burton) and I looked at each other and all we could say was ‘Wow.’
“More than anything we are just grateful to have a state tournament for dance team this year, and getting the opportunity to also dance in it is just icing on the cake! The team had to demonstrate even more perseverance, adaptability and mental toughness this year than any other year. Pushing through all of the challenges this season made achieving our goal of state that much sweeter.”
It was the fifth consecutive year dancing at state for PACT, and the 10th state performance combined between jazz and kick in the past eight years.
“There are so many pieces that contribute to our successful program,” Field said. “We have invested parents, supportive ADs, a history of strong alumni and passionate coaches, and a team made up of hard-working young women of character who love their sport. We also have to credit our talented Section 2A competitors who inspire and drive us to compete our best.”
Blaine earned sixth place in jazz during the Class AAA State Championships in Edina March 12-13. Blaine knocked off Section 4AAA champion Brainerd by one-half of a rank point and Lakeville South by a point for the top-six finish.
Anoka continued its standout state tournament tradition as well, earning seventh place in kick and ninth place in jazz in Class AAA. It was the Twisters’ seventh year in a row competing at state.
Spring Lake Park earned ninth in kick and 11th in jazz.
St. Francis made its state tournament debut in Class AA, earning 11th in both kick and jazz.
