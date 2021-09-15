The city of Anoka has paved the way for a church to move into the former Taylor Funeral Home on Main Street.
Immanuel Church, an Orthodox Presbyterian congregation that meets in the Seventh Day Adventist church in Andover, wants to purchase the roughly 1-acre property at 850 Main St. E. in Anoka. City staff says the site has been on the market for several years and has been marketed for office, retail, redevelopment or special use, but until recently churches weren’t an allowed use.
The property is in subdistrict 3 of the East Main Street mixed use zoning district. Although churches were allowed by conditional use permit in the other two subdistricts, they were not allowed in subdistrict 3.
That changed after the City Council unanimously approved a request Sept. 7 from Immanuel Church to amend the city’s zoning code. Churches and religious institutions will now be allowed in subdistrict 3 if they obtain a conditional use permit. The permitting process enables the city to consider whether a particular use fits well on a given site and to set conditions for use, such as parking requirements.
The former funeral home in question has 67 parking stalls, and the main building has two levels with a total of nearly 10,000 square feet of floor space, according to the online listing. The list price is $835,000.
Rich Duggan, an elder of Immanuel Church, told the City Council in August that the congregation is currently around 65 people and that the Orthodox Presbyterian Church likes to keep congregations small. He said the building already has seating for 85 and could easily accommodate at least 100 people by adding folding chairs. If the congregation grew much beyond that, it could move to two services and would look at planting a new church, according to Duggan.
“We generally like to keep it capped ourselves,” he said.
The City Council saw no problem with allowing churches in the zoning subdistrict, which covers only a few blocks and would be consistent with the rest of the East Main Street mixed use district.
Council Member Elizabeth Barnett said in August that the city is blessed to have many churches because they help the community and lift everyone up, and she is excited to see how Immanuel will contribute to the community.
Immanuel will need to come back to the council for a conditional use permit.
