Grocery plot

The grocery plot will include the store to the north, with Bunker Lake Boulevard positioned toward the south (bottom of the picture).

The Anoka City Council approved a Planned Unit Development District ordinance and a preliminary plat and site plan resolution for a grocery store on Seventh Avenue and Bunker Lake Boulevard. The decisions were unanimously approved, bringing Anoka’s unnamed grocery store a step closer to realization. The city is working with Ryan Companies to finalize the grocery store plans.

This PUD ordinance approval allows the lot to be more flexible than its current B-5 Regional Business Zoning District, Community Development Director Doug Borglund explained, as the plans for the 80,000 square foot store and its parking lot are subject to change.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.