The Anoka City Council approved a Planned Unit Development District ordinance and a preliminary plat and site plan resolution for a grocery store on Seventh Avenue and Bunker Lake Boulevard. The decisions were unanimously approved, bringing Anoka’s unnamed grocery store a step closer to realization. The city is working with Ryan Companies to finalize the grocery store plans.
This PUD ordinance approval allows the lot to be more flexible than its current B-5 Regional Business Zoning District, Community Development Director Doug Borglund explained, as the plans for the 80,000 square foot store and its parking lot are subject to change.
This also allows for future businesses to enter the lot without further zoning barriers. The lower section of the 14-acre lot will be reserved for future developments to join the grocery store on the same land. These businesses have not been discussed, and will be considered a “Phase Two” after the grocery store, Borglund said.
The preliminary plat and site plan, which detail the store’s position on the north of the site, with shipping and receiving to the west and parking lot to the south, were approved in a separate vote after the PUD, and all three contained the same amendment.
The City Council directed staff to add the language, “ with a revised east-west road, which is described in (road alteration option) 2-B, with the optional cul-de-sacing of Sixth avenue, and appropriate landscaping, and rearranging the stormwater ponding in the vacating Sixth avenue right of way if necessary” to the ordinance and resolution.
The east-west road and “cul-de-sacing” of Sixth Avenue has to do with traffic concerns from the Rum River Shores neighborhood sitting directly west of the plot. Residents were concerned about grocery shoppers using Parkview Lane as an alternate route, according to neighborhood meetings held by the city, and two solutions were given: One solution was an east-west road built directly to the north of the grocery store to allow traffic to enter off of Seventh Avenue. This would not affect store placement, but would add to the final project cost. The second was adding a cul-de-sac to Sixth avenue, either cutting off traffic completely from Parkview Lane and leading directly to the parking lot, or a partial cul-de-sac that would allow residents to leave south on Parkview Lane, but not enter northbound. Concerns were raised about access to the Rum River Library and adjacent parks if this is implemented, which is why the language “if necessary” was added.
With the passing of this ordinance and resolution, the next step will be getting a project cost through a written development agreement. Borglund said that city staff would be working to put one together for Ryan Companies and the City Council.
