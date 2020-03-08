Two Anoka parks will see major renovations this year.
Akin Riverside Park is getting a new play structure and cosmetic updates, and Rudy Johnson Park will undergo the first phase of a complete reconstruction.
Crews have already begun removing the wooden play structure at Akin Riverside, 1721 River Ave., which was built in the early 2000s. The city will replace it with a much larger, updated structure.
“It’s actually about three times the size of the current playground,” Public Services Administrator Lisa LaCasse said.
The trade-off is the park will no longer have two swings, because they take too much space due to the clearance required by safety standards. In order to accommodate a larger playground and swings, trees would have to be removed.
A new coat of paint will improve the look of the park shelter at Akin, and the city will replace the picnic tables and some of the benches around the park. Crews will also install LED lights along the trail to improve visibility and the feeling of safety.
The project at Akin Riverside Park is slated for completion by midsummer, and LaCasse said the city will work around existing facility reservations.
Rudy Johnson Park, 605 Polk St., Anoka, will see a more significant change, and the project will take two years or longer, depending on when park capital funds become available.
The playground and warming house will both be demolished this year as the city returns the property to a blank slate, according to LaCasse, but the project will save as many large trees as possible.
In 2020 the city will reinstall the hockey rink as a multiuse court with markings for multiple sports, such as basketball and possibly pickleball. It will still function an ice rink in the winter.
Work this year will also include installation of a loop trail and a large, irrigated, multipurpose grass field, which the Anoka Middle School Washington Campus will use for its physical education classes. The field will also be open to the public.
“Hopefully, if this year’s budget goes far enough, a new playground will be installed as well, but the playground could end up being second phase,” LaCasse said.
She added that the city will have a better idea how far the 2020 budget will go after receiving construction quotes.
A major part of the future phase 2 will be construction of a new building intended for use throughout the year. It will include restrooms that are accessible from the outside.
“Right now you can only use the bathrooms if the warming house is open, basically,” LaCasse said.
The overhaul of Rudy Johnson comes after several years when the city made no improvements to it because the city was considering using it as a redevelopment site, according to LaCasse. Ultimately the City Council decided it should remain a park.
This year the city has budgeted $250,000 for the Rudy Johnson project out of park capital funds.
The $75,000 for the Akin Riverside renovation is coming from park dedication dollars provided by Lennar’s Riverwalk townhomes development at Monroe and Second Avenue. Typically developers must set aside parkland or pay fees to help meet demand created on the parks system.
The city also received a grant from the playground equipment manufacturer that allowed it to purchase a larger play structure for Akin Riverside than it otherwise could have bought.
