The city of Anoka will spend an estimated $6.4 million to expand its water treatment capacity to ensure it can keep up with future water demands.
Public Services Director Mark Anderson said the city is nearing the capacity of its water treatment capabilities and must expand its treatment capacity to keep pace with growing water demands and ensure an adequate water supply in the case any well fails.
The city’s six operating wells can produce nearly 6.2 million gallons a day pumping at 20 hours a day, with the remaining four hours reserved for maintenance. But if the city’s best well went down, pumping capacity would drop to just under 5 million gallons, which wouldn’t have kept up with demand on several days last summer, when water use peaked around 5.2 million gallons.
“While it’s not a huge concern because our well equipment … is all functioning properly, ... should we lose a well, it could be a bad situation,” Anderson said.
Together, wells 6 and 8 have the ability to pump an additional 1.6 million gallons per day, but the city can’t treat that much water, so it plans to expand the treatment plant next to the Anoka Ice Arena, which serves wells 6 and 8. With the expansion complete, the plant will also have capacity to treat water from a future well 9, which the city plans to build when needed.
The estimated cost of the treatment plant expansion is $6.4 million, and the cost of a future new well is estimated around $1.9 million.
The city plans to bond for the treatment plant project, and Finance Director Brenda Springer said city staff is proposing to support the project through an 8 cent rate increase, which will come to the council for approval in December. Along with other proposed increases the average residential water user would see an increase of about $1.46 in their monthly water bill, Springer said.
She said that over the past 10 years the city has increased water rates twice, in 2015 and 2016.
The City Council unanimously approved plans and specifications for the project Nov. 15 and authorized staff to go out for bids on the project.
The council expects to consider the bids and award a contract Feb. 7. Construction should begin in June 2022 and be complete in June 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.