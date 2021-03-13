A divided City Council last week voted to dissolve the Anoka Human Rights Commission, saying its members’ goals would be better served by forming an independent nonprofit organization.
Public outcry kept the commission alive last August when the city was poised to abolish the long-dormant body, which hadn’t met since 2012. The attention renewed interest in the commission, and applicants sought to join.
But since then commission members and the City Council have been unable to agree on the commission’s role, with some council members viewing the commissioners’ goals as pushing a particular political agenda under the guise of a city commission.
Council Member Elizabeth Barnett moved to dissolve the commission March 1, saying that since the commission’s renewal, its members have had issues with following open meeting law and Robert’s Rules of Order and have been unhappy with the number and age of commission members, the city staff liaison, how quickly information is retrieved for them and more.
“This proves that the organizational framework provided by the city as a commission is not the right fit for this group,” she said.
In addition, Barnett said, the Human Rights Commission disregarded the City Council’s request to create a list of pros and cons regarding functioning as a city commission versus an independent organization. She said the city’s boards and commissions are there to advise the council but this “is clearly not a priority for the HRC.”
Barnett said commission members are talking about book clubs, movie nights and a social media presence to educate people about human rights, but she believes likely topics will include free health care, rights to abortion, making Anoka a “sanctuary city,” free college education, free housing, affirmative action and global warming.
“These topics are all highly political charged and controversial,” Barnett said. “So I am fearful that the Human Rights Commission will serve only to further divide the community.”
Council Member Erik Skogquist questioned the list of topics Barnett raised, saying she made unwarranted accusations and assumptions. But Barnett defended herself, saying many items on her list were based on communication with members of the commission or information provided by the commission, such as a list of potential movies and books it would like to use.
Last August, Barnett was the lone vote against keeping the Human Rights Commission, saying it made more sense for the city to intentionally engage people of diverse backgrounds through other existing boards and commissions.
Skogquist has supported maintaining the commission as a city entity. He argued last August that the Human Rights Commission should have a “seat at the table” for city discussions.
He said March 1 that he’s frustrated the council couldn’t hold to its previous decision.
“I’ve never seen an advisory board jerked around as much as this group has been, to be quite honest,” Skogquist said. “In the last six months, this council voted to keep them. This council then voted to appoint members, then voted to not appoint members. ... We’ve been all over the board, and it’s just really frustrating to see that as a council we can’t make a decision and stick by it.”
Council Member Brian Wesp pointed out that even though he supported keeping the Human Rights Commission last year, he said at the time that he thought it would be better as an independent organization. Like Barnett, he was uncomfortable with the goals set forth by the commission recently.
“It was my intention to have a Human Rights Commission that looked at the dignity and so forth of our community,” he said. “When I saw their Excel spreadsheet on what they were attempting to do and some of the goals that they had in place, such as book clubs or movie nights, I was uncomfortable with ... having them represent the city of Anoka.”
Mayor Phil Rice said he was disappointed the motion to dissolve the commission came so early in the discussion.
“My hope was that we could continue this Human Rights Commission and try to solve some of the areas of concern that there are and see if over the next months this was workable,” he said.
Two Anoka residents spoke at the March 1 meeting, saying they’re uncomfortable with the Human Rights Commission carrying out its plans under the city’s umbrella.
“It doesn’t really seem to be a commission about human rights,” resident Leslie Taha said. “It’s a great name, but it kind of masks what they’re really about. ... I think a better name would be the Far-Left Agenda Commission or something like that. ... You can promote these things, but you shouldn’t try to get the city’s blessings.”
Taha, who is Black, said he has encountered very little discrimination in his life, and none in Anoka.
“All this talk about racism only makes it worse,” he said.
The City Council voted 3-2 to dissolve the Human Rights Commission with Rice and Skogquist dissenting.
Council members were open to providing a City Council liaison to the group if the Human Rights Commission members formed an independent organization.
Reached by email for comment after the March 1 meeting, Human Rights Commission member Roxy Orcutt said she feels like she’s living in a “backwards city that refuses to move ahead and move towards a better future.”
“The city of Anoka is diverse and filled with thoughtful, compassionate people,” she said. “The thoughts and attitudes of the city council are going to be left in the dust if they refuse to progress with the ever-changing, ever-growing city of Anoka. As a citizen of Anoka, it’s really outrageous for me to hear that certain members of our city government don’t think there is a need for an HRC, or that the HRC will somehow cause problems in the city. The idea of lifting each other up and having hard, productive, and respectful conversations as being ‘scary’ or ‘uncomfortable’ is really hard to swallow from elected officials.”
Orcutt said commission members didn’t create a pro and con list as requested by the City Council because it didn’t make sense if the commission wasn’t interested in pursuing 501(c)(3) status as an option.
“We had been given a directive in September of 2020 to begin working as an active commission,” she said. “Changing direction so soon seemed counterintuitive to the direction provided by the council a few months prior.”
Orcutt acknowledged the City Council’s authority but said it should have tried to work with the commission and provide direction, rather than disband it.
“At any time, the City Council had the opportunity to set parameters, provide direction, and define goals for the commission,” she said. “The commission members desired and requested this oversight and are disappointed that simple misunderstandings have resulted in such drastic action, without any attempts to address or resolve these misunderstandings. The intent was to promote human rights with the understanding that different viewpoints would come to the table. A Human Rights Commission should be a safe place to bring concerns no matter where these ideas fall on a political spectrum, a place where the city can hear its citizens and when appropriate, take action, whether this is offering an optional book club on human rights topics or simply providing a forum.”
The council is scheduled to approve the first reading of an ordinance amendment to formally eliminate the commission as a city entity Monday, March 15.
