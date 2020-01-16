The city of Anoka is borrowing $8.545 million to help pay for its 2019 and 2020 roadwork.
On Jan. 6 the City Council unanimously approved issuing bonds to reimburse itself for some of the cost of its 2019 projects and to help pay for work planned in 2020.
The city received a better-than-expected interest rate of 1.95%, according to Finance Director Brenda Springer. In addition, the city was able to reduce the amount of the bonds it needed to sell by about $270,000 because it received a “premium bid.”
The closing date is expected to be Jan. 30.
The city plans three projects in 2020: a Monroe area street renewal project, a Bob Ehlen area street renewal project and a street surface improvement project.
In total, the projects will cost an estimated $8.28 million.
The street renewal projects include total reconstruction of the streets, as well as replacement of sidewalks, street lights, driveways and driveway aprons within the right of way. Within city rights of way, sanitary sewer and water mains will also be replaced.
Properties along the renewal projects will pay special assessments to help cover the cost. Affected property owners have been notified, and a typical 80-foot residential lot will pay $7,570 in assessments, which can be spread over a 10-year period at 5% interest, according city staff.
The Monroe area reconstruction project is estimated to cost $3.14 million. It includes Monroe Street between First and Fifth avenues, as well as sections of First, Second, Third and Fourth avenues between Monroe and Main Street.
The Bob Ehlan Drive reconstruction project is estimated at $1.63 million, and the project area is southeast of the Seventh Avenue interchange with Highway 10.
This year’s street surface improvement project is estimated to cost $3.51 million. It includes streets in the neighborhoods of Cutter Grove Addition and River Terrace Addition, as well as the area southeast of the intersection of Bunker Lake Boulevard and Seventh Avenue.
The project will repave the streets and include minor repairs to curb and gutter and sidewalks. It will also add boulevard rain gardens.
Keeping with past practice, no assessments are planned for the surface improvement project.
