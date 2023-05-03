Ding-dong!
The witch may soon be gone, but the magical fun is just about to begin, as Anoka High School Theatre presents its spring musical “The Wizard of Oz” May 5-7 and 11-13.
Dorothy departs Kansas and helps her new-found friends on quests of their own in one of the most recognizable musicals in the world, a perfect selection for Anoka’s array of musicians.
“When looking at potential shows for my first musical at Anoka, I was looking to find a show that highlighted as many singers and actors as possible because we have such a breadth of talent in our cast, while also looking for a show that the public was well aware of and would be excited to come see,” Anoka director Zac Mans said. “The cast has seemed to really enjoy putting our own spin on the classic. This has included fun and eccentric costumes, as well as big and boisterous dancing, along with a fun and multifunctional and geometric set.”
Along with the well-known, catchy songs, “The Wizard of Oz” features a vibrant land of enchantment, with many small features adding up to a big impact throughout the show.
“The amount of intricate details that have gone into it (are my favorite),” said Ashley Wongbi, who plays Glinda. “From costumes, to props, to the set design and music. It’s all the little things that make this show so special. Most importantly, having a love put back after three years! It’s definitely been a huge shift of pace, in terms of the prior shows. The beauty of playing Glinda, and this show as a whole, is that many of the audience members somehow can easily feel connected. I’ve also been able to look at theater more in a classical lens.”
Wizardry is on display throughout with the bounty of characters working together, with an assist from a popular furry friend.
“(Audiences will enjoy) how invested all of the people in this production are,” Wongbi said. “There’s so much clear heavy characterization that just can’t go unnoticed. But I will also say, with absolute certainty, that Toto will be stealing the show! I mean, it’s not often that you see a dog in a musical!”
“I think the audience will enjoy the large group and heavy dance numbers,” Mans said. “It is definitely a show that is full of spectacle, wonder and fun. There really is something for everyone.”
Performances are May 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13 at 7 p.m.; and May 7 at 2 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.anokatheatre.com/current-production.
