Anoka Riverfest returns for its 22nd event on Saturday, July 10, after being canceled last year.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., downtown Anoka will be full of arts and crafts vendors selling handmade items in what Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce President Peter Turok expects to be a record-setting event.
“This is going to be the biggest Riverfest in the history of Riverfest from an artist/crafters standpoint,” he said.
Only a few months ago it was unclear if Riverfest could even happen, but when the announcement came that pandemic-related restrictions on events would be lifted, Riverfest “just exploded.”
“You can just tell that people are ready,” Turok said.
This year’s event will follow a similar format to previous years, but it has expanded into new areas because of the increase in vendors and the fact that part of Jackson Street is still blocked off for outdoor restaurant seating.
“One change that is going to happen is there will be no live music this year,” Turok said. “It’s impossible to book bands with notice of a month or so. But we’ve never been a music festival. We’ve always been an arts and crafts fair. The mainstays … are going to be there.”
Riverfest attendees will still be able to pick up a corn dog or other fair food from the outdoor food court.
And even though the event has expanded the number of arts and crafts booths, it hasn’t lowered its standards.
“We’re picky,” Turok said. “It has to be 100% handcrafted by the person that’s in that booth or the people that are in that booth. That matters to us, and we are selective.”
Admission and parking is free thanks to sponsors, which include ABC Newspapers.
Learn more at anokariverfest.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.