Get ready for a long conversation about garbage.
Anoka residents will likely vote on whether the city switches to an organized garbage hauling system, but the issue may not appear on the ballot until late 2022.
In a sometimes-tense discussion at a Feb. 24 work session, a majority of Anoka City Council members agreed they’d like voters to decide the matter, after learning the council could put the issue on the ballot even without residents petitioning for a referendum.
Although the city could include the question in this November’s election, City Manager Greg Lee said he wouldn’t recommend it, because it will take several months to craft the question itself. With a special election costing around $30,000, Lee suggested saving money and waiting for the regular election in November 2022.
“That might not be a bad thing,” he said. “That might be an opportunity to have more dialogue with our citizens.”
If the council wants to put the question to a vote, Lee suggested the city craft a model contract stating what it would like to ask haulers for if residents approve organized hauling. That way voters could have something more concrete to consider.
Prior to the Feb. 24 work session the city received 149 feedback forms on the topic of organized hauling. About 40% supported organization, while about 54% opposed it and about 6% were undecided.
Council members also reported varying levels of support based on other communication with constituents.
Mayor Phil Rice pointed out the feedback isn’t a random sample because people offended by the idea may be more likely to contact the city than those who are indifferent or supportive. But he also believes there are strong enough feelings on the topic that citizens would likely petition to put it on the ballot even if the council made a decision one way or the other.
Council Members Elizabeth Barnett and Brian Wesp felt the city rushed too quickly into the discussion and should have involved the garbage haulers and others earlier.
Wesp seemed skeptical of organized hauling, saying he was open to evidence but felt garbage trucks were being unfairly picked on and asked if the city gets involved in this matter, “what’s next”?
“I think we need to know more information about this whole thing, … but it’s tending to me that we should let the community decide as a whole,” Wesp said.
“What I don’t like is this shotgun approach saying this has to change,” he added. “We don’t know it has to change until we get the facts.”
Barnett agreed the city needs a lot more information.
“We don’t know what we don’t know,” she said.
She also said the city didn’t approach the topic well.
“We did not invite the haulers,” she said “We did not come around to the community and truthfully give pros and cons and all of the data in a uniform manner.”
Council Member Mark Freeburg said he doesn’t want to pick on garbage trucks but they’re the easiest to manage and the city is still early in the process.
“We’re just looking at if there’s any way we can reduce weight that makes sense, that isn’t too intrusive,” he said. He also wants the city to continue looking at ways to keep school buses on the main roads as much as possible.
Ultimately he said it makes sense to let voters choose whether they want to go the route of organized hauling to protect streets.
“That’s all I’m saying is get the facts, explore it, and then let the community decide,” Freeburg said.
Council Member Erik Skogquist also favored a citywide vote.
“I think that’s an open, fair way to handle something that’s important to everybody,” he said, noting this issue is such a balancing act he doesn’t think the five council members could solve it amicably.
The City Council is expected to formally vote at a future meeting to move forward with exploring organized hauling with the intent of putting the question on the ballot.
