When Brandon Bader took over at the helm of the Anoka-Ramsey Community College volleyball program in 2019, he didn’t know what to expect.
When a pandemic arrived in 2020, the unexpected became the norm. Game day routines were traded out for off-court events, simply trying to maintain a sense of community — and a roster.
This fall, though, it’s no longer about just surviving. It’s about a return to the court. And thriving.
“The best I way I can describe it is we survived,” Bader said. “It basically was a year of texts, Zoom calls, just really making sure that my team really knew someone cared about their needs over the course of what was going on. It was a hard-working group of women really excited to play college volleyball, so my heart hurt for them that they were essentially robbed of that and so many of them were robbed of the last portion of their senior year as well. So it was a crushing blow, but I just made sure that I kept the promise that we were not going to waste the season.”
While the Rams weren’t able to compete on the court, their bonding activities helped set them up for this fall. A trio of players remained with the program and have teamed up with an incoming class to enable the team to field a competitive lineup. Six games into this fall, ARCC is 3-3.
“Three players waited an entire year to get the opportunity to play, which was great,” Bader said. “Because of them we were able to recruit a roster and essentially keep this thing going. I just wanted them to know that somebody cared about them. We were in it together. It was difficult — I acknowledged that. I tried to be there as much as I could for what they needed, and that was different for each player, but I have zero regrets to how we approached it, because we made it back to this point in time, getting ready to have our first matches.
“So many of them had their seasons affected, whether it was senior year of club, senior year of high school or the three players who were looking forward to playing as college athletes last year. This is their moment. I’m big on the story. Every player has got a story, so I’m looking forward to highlighting their stories on and off the court this year as we continue to build a program. We’ve got a committed group of women who are really excited to be on the court, so I’m excited for them. ... We’ve got a unique brand that we’re going to be putting on the court. I’m looking forward to seeing what this team can do. They’re working well together.”
Anoka-Ramsey boasts one of the most diverse volleyball programs in the nation and includes several players from out of state. The goal is to keep building upon the new foundation and attracting players from near and far, with plenty of room to grow.
“When I took over in 2019, I didn’t know what to expect,” Bader said. “But we’ve got a solid administration, we’ve got a good support staff, we’ve got amazing facilities that rival some of the four-year schools in the state. And just untapped potential.”
Bader doesn’t want ARCC to be just another place to play volleyball. He wants it to be a destination.
“That’s just the mindset that we have to have,” Bader said. “I think the possibilities are endless. There’s a lot of good volleyball players in this area in the north suburbs alone. What we do with that is entirely up to us. I feel excited about the future because I have confidence we’re going to do things the right way as a program.”
That includes building up athletes not only on the court, but also off, with a commitment to students in all facets.
“The education is great,” Bader said. “The campus is beautiful. The facilities, if you’re here to play as an athlete or to just be a student, you have everything in place to be successful as a person.
“I can sell my vision because I believe in it. If a player is going to commit to us, from Minnesota, from California, from New York, from wherever, it’s my job to make sure it’s the best decision that they’ve made to date, and that is the commitment and the draw that I have to bring people into this program.”
