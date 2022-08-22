Minnesota State Representative Zack Stephenson (36A) and Anoka-Ramsey alumnus Represetative Connie Bernardy (41A) spoke about the ways Anoka-Ramsey impacted their own lives and what the renovations will do for the community.
Nursing and business students at Anoka-Ramsey Community College will return to a new state-of-the-art facility this fall.
On Thursday, Aug. 11, Anoka-Ramsey held a ribbon cutting ceremony to dedicate the new building, which was nearly two decades and $16.3 million in the making. This is the first major upgrade to both departments since the school opened in 1965.
“A hands-on learning environment is essential to the success of our students and their future,” Anoka-Ramsey President Kent Hanson said. “The needs of the nursing department required a surplus of space. We lost about five classroom spaces but the whole college came together to accomplish this and fulfill this need.”
The brand new space boasts several new areas for teaching, studying and administration. Simulation labs will allow students to experience real-world situations with guidance from instructors and the opportunity to review their work via recordings.
Multiple lecture rooms and study spaces will accommodate nursing students in what is currently the second largest nursing program in Minnesota.
Plans for this expansion began all the way back in 2005, as Sen. Jerry Newton told Thursday’s crowd. An interim presidency caused the plans to be put on hold, but with Kent Hanson becoming president of the college in 2013, the planning got back on track. With groundbreaking commencing in May 2021 and construction being completed in time for fall semester to start on Aug. 22, students are already sharing their excitement at the opportunities this space presents them.
Nursing student Jean “Sony” Revolte spoke at Thursday’s ceremony, sharing what this renovation means for him. Being born and raised in Haiti, he was able to see doctors and nurses in action in the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake, while he was acting as an interpreter between the doctors and locals.
This made him want to follow in their footsteps, starting at Anoka-Ramsey in 2019. Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra hopes that this renovation will help students such as Revolte get the most out of their education while at Anoka-Ramsey.
“The impact goes far beyond the transformation of brick and mortar buildings,” Malhotra said. “It is the transformation of program opportunities and experiences for our students.”
