Nursing and business students at Anoka-Ramsey Community College will return to a new state-of-the-art facility this fall.

On Thursday, Aug. 11, Anoka-Ramsey held a ribbon cutting ceremony to dedicate the new building, which was nearly two decades and $16.3 million in the making. This is the first major upgrade to both departments since the school opened in 1965.

Ian.Wreisner@apgecm.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.