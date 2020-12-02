Anoka residents can expect stormwater utility and recycling charges to increase slightly next year.
Stormwater rates for single-family homes will go up by 25 cents per month, or $3 a year, and recycling charges will rise 85 cents per month, or $10.80 a year, after the City Council signed off on the changes Nov. 16.
Effective Jan. 1, 2021, single-family homes will pay $4.90 per lot each month.
The increase will generate about $40,000 in additional revenue annually, which the city says it needs to cover expenses for street renewal projects, which include replacement of utilities in the project area. Over the last four years the city has spent almost $4 million on stormwater infrastructure improvements, and this year it issued debt to pay for stormwater improvements made during street renewal projects in 2019 and 2020.
The city has raised stormwater rates each of the last several years, including a 35-cent increase this year, and it expects the need for increases to continue unless the city chooses to reduce its street renewal program.
“It is projected that stormwater rates will need to increase every year for the next few years to catch up with the street renewal program and build reserves,” Finance Director Brenda Springer told the City Council. “The goal is to cover maintenance and infrastructure costs and also increase working capital balances for the future.”
Recycling rates are also going up in order to cover a new recycling processing charge from the city’s hauler, Republic Services. The charge is attributed to changes in commodity sales, processing rates and other changes over the past year.
Beginning in January, single-family households will pay $4.75 a month for recycling pickup, an increase of 85 cents, and multifamily households will pay $4 a month, an increase of 90 cents.
The city plans to switch to ACE for its recycling service in 2022, and city staff expects the rates will remain the same that year.
The City Council unanimously approved both rate increases. Mayor Phil Rice was absent.
