Anoka residents can expect an increase in city property taxes next year after the City Council approved a preliminary property tax levy of nearly $7.59 million late last month.
The preliminary figure, which includes the general fund levy and debt levy, is an increase of 3.93% over 2020. It can be lowered but not raised before the council approves a final levy Dec. 21.
The city plans to use $400,000 from the municipal liquor store fund, as well as funds from the municipal electric utility, to reduce the impact of the levy increase on taxpayers.
The preliminary budget includes money for an additional police officer, Council Member Erik Skogquist pointed out during the Sept. 21 council meeting.
“That was one big item that was important,” he said, adding that he’d like to see future budgets focus a little more on parks and other quality-of-life issues, a little at a time.
The city estimates a typical home valued around $240,000 will pay about $64 more in city taxes next year. The actual amount a homeowner pays varies depending on the value of the home and how much it increased in value compared to 2019.
Council Member Elizabeth Barnett said arriving at a maximum increase tax levy increase of 3.93% was “outstanding.”
“I think that was a reflection of a lot of staff work and City Council work,” she said.
A public hearing on the final levy and budget will take place Dec. 7.
The City Council also unanimously signed off Sept. 21 on the Anoka Housing and Redevelopment Authority’s preliminary levy, set at $313,000, an increase of 5.8% over 2020.
Mayor Phil Rice praised the work of the HRA, saying the council has “expected a lot of our HRA.”
“We ask for them to work and partner with us in creating opportunities for owner-occupied housing,” he said, saying the HRA does so “on a fairly limited budget.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.