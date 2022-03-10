This is a photo of existing conditions of the riverbank along the Rum River near the Woodbury House in Anoka. The city will do a major riverbank restoration at the site thanks to a million dollar state grant. (Photo from council packet)
Thanks to a $1 million state grant, the city of Anoka will restore the riverbank along the Rum River at the historic Woodbury House, home of the Mad Hatter Restaurant.
For decades the bank has been eroding at this location, and the grant money will be used to protect the 35-foot-tall slope along a 300-foot section of city-owned property, according to city staff. The project area is less than half a mile upstream from the Rum River’s confluence with the Mississippi.
The project is expected to include use of riprap and vegetation, along with other means to prevent erosion and create a natural look, according to Jamie Schurbon, watershed projects manager at the Anoka Conservation District.
The bulk of the funding, just over $1 million, comes from the state of Minnesota’s Clean Water Fund grant program.
The grant agreement requires a 25% local match, which comes out to about $253,000.
For a projected cost of $1.26 million, the project will keep an estimated 128 tons of sediment and 128 pounds of phosphorus out of the river annually.
“I’m excited about it because it is a big benefit both to the Rum River in terms of pollution reduction, but also the Mississippi River just downstream,” Schurbon said.
“As a secondary benefit, this project helps protect a highly visible historic site,” the grant application said. “Woodbury House, on the adjacent parcel, was built in 1857 and overlooks the rivers’ confluence. It is on the National Register of Historic Places and includes a historic cobblestone trail located immediately above the project site. The city plans separately-funded measures to protect the historic features, but those measures rely on the riverbank first being stabilized.”
“I think this is one of the most important projects we’re talking about, both in stabilizing a bank, but also protecting an amazing piece of history in the city,” Council Member Jeff Weaver said when the council approved the grant agreement last month.
Design and construction plans are slated for completion by the end of the year, with construction beginning in the spring of next year. Substantial project completion is expected by November 2023.
