The city of Anoka expects to reconstruct about half a mile of streets in the Swedetown neighborhood next year.
On Oct. 5 the City Council unanimously approved preparation of a feasibility report for the 2021 street renewal program project area, which includes:
• Sixth Avenue from Jackson to Harrison Street.
• School Street from 150 feet west of Sixth Avenue to Second Avenue.
• Van Buren Street from Sixth to Seventh Avenue.
The report will include a cost estimate, preliminary property assessments, project schedules and more. City staff will host an informational neighborhood meeting before completing the report.
The city began its street renewal program in 2000 for the reconstruction of city streets and infrastructure at or reaching their useful life expectancy.
According to city staff, over the last two decades the program has replaced or added 28.6 miles of water main and sanitary sewer and reconstructed 21.2 miles of streets, nearly a third of the 69.1 miles of city streets. Another 20 miles of streets have been repaved through the street surface improvement program, which does not replace underlying infrastructure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.