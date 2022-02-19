Growing up in Anoka, Scott Berndt never heard of Anna Arnold Hedgeman — a fact he finds both fascinating and infuriating.
Born in Marshalltown, Iowa, in 1899, Hedgeman was raised in Anoka and went on to champion civil rights alongside the likes of Martin Luther King Jr., Roy Wilkins and A. Philip Randolph. She was the only woman on the planning committee for the 1963 March on Washington, where King gave his famous “I have a dream” speech.
Unlike others on that committee, Hedgeman isn’t a household name.
“She never really got ink for it,” said Berndt, a 1991 graduate of Anoka High School who is now a history teacher in St. Paul. He’s made it his mission to see Hedgeman honored permanently and prominently in Anoka.
“One of my main goals is to get the Rum River Library renamed in her honor,” he said.
Berndt learned of Hedgeman as he walked through the exhibits at a 2018 History Day competition at the University of Minnesota.
“Out of my peripheral vision, I just saw the word, ‘Anoka,’” he said. “Someone had done a project about Anna Arnold Hedgeman, and just reading about this, my jaw was literally on the floor. ... I was like, ‘I’ve never heard of her before. ... How could she not be on my radar?’
“Right then and there I decided she’s got to be on my radar. I’ve got to get her on other people’s radar, because she is a phenomenal and unknown figure in American history.”
In 1900, the year after she was born, Hedgeman’s family moved to Anoka, where they were the only Black family in town. In her 1964 memoir “The Trumpet Sounds,” she described Anoka as “a small, comfortable Midwestern town with the traditional main street.”
After graduating Anoka High School in 1918, she enrolled as the first Black student at Hamline University in St. Paul. She decided to be a teacher but wasn’t accepted by St. Paul high schools because of her skin color. Hedgeman graduated Hamline in 1922 and took a position at Rust College, a historically Black school in Holly Springs, Mississippi, where she learned firsthand the cruelty of the Jim Crow south. She stayed only two years.
“I decided that I must return North and organize the Midwest to help eliminate the cruelty of the southern part of my country,” she wrote.
During her career, Hedgeman managed several YWCA locations; served as executive director of the National Council for a Permanent Fair Employment Practices Committee; became the first Black woman to hold a cabinet position in the New York mayor’s office, under Mayor Robert F. Wagner Jr.; and was an associate editor and columnist for the New York Age newspaper. She also served in the department that would become the U.S. Health, Education and Welfare Department, was active in the civil rights movement and co-founded the National Organization for Women.
She married musician Merritt A. Hedgeman in 1933.
Anna Arnold Hedgeman continued advocating for African Americans and women until the mid-1980s. She died in Harlem in 1990 at age 90.
“I think what really stands out is her role in the civil rights movement of the early 1960s,” Berndt said.
Hedgeman played a key role in organizing the 1963 March on Washington as a joint effort between Black labor advocates and civil rights advocates. As the only woman on the planning committee, she urged the organizers to include a female speaker in the program, and she was instrumental in mobilizing tens of thousands of white marchers through her ties to the National Council of Churches.
Although many still don’t know her name, Hedgeman has started to receive recognition in recent years. In 2011, Hamline University named the Hedgeman Center for Student Diversity Initiatives and Programs in her honor. A 2016 biography of Hedgeman, titled “Until There is Justice,” by Jennifer Scanlon earned national press, and there have been a number of stories about Hedgeman by Minnesota media outlets in recent years. Hedgeman was also featured in the Minnesota History Center’s “Votes for Women” exhibit, which opened in August 2020.
Last fall, Anoka High School inducted Hedgeman into its Hall of Fame.
Berndt said the recent recognition is a good start, but he wants to see Hedgeman honored even more prominently in Anoka, which is why he started an online petition to rename the Rum River Library as the Anna Arnold Hedgeman Library and to create an interactive educational kiosk about her at the library. The petition, available at tinyurl.com/46ferppx, has about 250 signatures.
Although there have been other noteworthy Anokans, Berndt said he’s not aware of any who have done so much to cement rights and opportunities for millions of Americans.
“I think that really just sets her head and shoulders above other folks, that I’m familiar with anyways,” he said.
Berndt said he reached out to the county last year about renaming the library and that now he’s doing research into how other library systems have gone about naming libraries in someone’s honor.
Convincing the county may be a long shot.
Asked about the procedure or guidelines for renaming libraries, Anoka County Communications Director Erik Thorson told ABC Newspapers in an email that “county properties—including buildings—are the property of the citizens of Anoka County” and that the county doesn’t want to “confuse this ownership by naming properties after an individual or group of individuals.”
Thorson acknowledged someone reached out last year about renaming the Rum River Library after Hedgeman.
“We informed this individual about our policy but made other offers to honor Ms. Hedgeman like providing space for a display at the library,” Thorson wrote.
Whether or not the library is renamed, Berndt hopes to gather public support for some kind of permanent recognition for Hedgeman. He spoke to the Anoka City Council last August and talked with people around town last summer.
Dawn Sieber, of Ramsey, is one of the people he’s been in touch with. She graduated from Anoka High School a few years before Berndt, but she doesn’t remember learning of Hedgeman until she heard a story about her on Minnesota Public Radio in the last couple of years.
“I couldn’t believe I hadn’t heard of this woman,” she said.
Sieber called Hedgeman a leader for racial and gender equality in education, employment and society, and she said Hedgeman reached across barriers.
“It’s just really inspiring,” Sieber said.
Sieber is a member of the Anoka chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, which honored Hedgeman with an award last year. But like Berndt, Sieber would like to see Hedgeman remembered by more people. She said it’s known where Hedgeman grew up, so a sign, such as the ones marking Swede Town or Slab Town, may be appropriate.
This isn’t the first time the idea for some sort of memorial for Hedgeman has come up. The Anoka County Historical Society also received inquiries in recent years about making an effort to honor Hedgeman, but nothing significant came of them.
Berndt hopes this time will be different.
He thinks Anokans should be as proud of Hedgeman as Hibbing is of Bob Dylan, St. Paul is of F. Scott Fitzgerald and Minneapolis is of Prince. He has a fantasy that one day, when asked where they’re from, Anokans will say, “You know, the home of Anna Arnold Hedgeman, the civil rights giant.”
“Oh, and we think Halloween is pretty cool too,” they might add.
