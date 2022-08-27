Anoka’s BPM Motorcycle Club has been a constant on Main Street for the past 13 years, but that could soon change. The BPM MC received a notice from the owners of their building, Atlas Staffing, that their lease will not be renewed and they must vacate the building by Aug. 31.
“Some members grew up around here, now we have our own families around here,” BPM member Jerry Borg told ABC Newspapers. “We’re way more alike than we’re not. We’re taxpayers, we have jobs, children, grandchildren. We go to our mom’s houses for Thanksgiving.” Bradford Township
BPM member Steven Stano brought up the matter at an Aug. 1 City Council meeting, wherein the council members remained silent on the subject (Council Member Mark Skogquist was not in attendance). Mayor Phil Rice told Stano that the matter would need to be placed on a future agenda if it was to be discussed in a council meeting.
“This is a rental lease, and city policy has always been a struggle in some places when it comes to rental policy,” Rice said when reached for comment by ABC Newspapers. “But in this situation and any situation like it, an eviction would be pursued.”
He also added that this area of struggle prevented the City Council from giving an answer they wouldn’t be sure of at the time. Rice said in the future the council would have the “chutzpah” to state the reason forthright.
President of Atlas Greg Sofie sent an email to BPM, offering a quote to take into the council’s meeting. ABC Newspapers obtained copies of the email exchange.
“I can be quoted that I said that we never have had any problem with BPM in any way,” Sofie wrote.
Sofie stated in another email to BPM that pressure from the City Council as well as the Anoka Police Department led to Atlas’s decision to not renew the lease. They were told that any other criminal acts associated with the property could hold Atlas civilly liable.
Anoka Police Department Chief Eric Peterson stated that it is not within the City Council or APD’s power to force a non-renewal, the power to overturn such a decision lies with Atlas alone.
“Even if the City Council said it was okay for them to stay, it’s still the landlord’s decision,” Peterson said.
BPM MC has rented the space from Atlas for 13 years, and for the first 12 did not have any high-profile calls to police concerning the building. On April 23, however, a shooting was reported in which a former prospective BPM member was shot by a man unrelated to the motorcycle club. The shooting also did not take place on Atlas property. The BPM Motorcycle Club feels that this lends to their eviction by painting an unfair stereotype of biker clubs.
“There are thousands of clubs in this country, everyone watches too much ‘Sons of Anarchy,’” BPM member Smokey Hathaway said. “We’re not out here murdering people, and we resent that implication.”
APD currently has an investigation open concerning the property and the Anoka County Attorney and Criminal Investigation Division, and has referred the case to Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement. The investigation stems from a search warrant that was obtained in relation to the investigation of the shooting.
“We cannot have a disorderly house in Anoka,” Peterson said. “Citizens are seeing this as a non-safe location. The landlord was advised that if he didn’t abate the problem he could be seen as not a reliable business owner.”
Representatives from BPM attempted to speak at the Aug. 15 Anoka City Council meeting, but were met in the lobby by Peterson. They were told that discussion of the non-renewal at the meeting would “not do any good,” with Petersen citing the issue’s absence on the agenda, but an alternative avenue of discussion was not given. BPM has reached out to the involved parties to meet and discuss the lease, but so far, none have responded to their request to meet as a group.
BPM member Stu Hajicek said the incident of the shooting should not be what defines the club. BPM is not a “One-percenter” club, referring the 1% of bikers described by the American motorcycle Association in 1947 that are not law-abiding. The thing that brings BPM together is purely a love for life on two wheels.
“We’re not criminals, there’s not a felon in this club,” Hajicek said. “No calls to police in 12 years, only two for parking violations, we trimmed the vines around the ‘no parking’ sign and it hasn’t happened since. We’re just a group of men that share a passion for motorcycles.”
