Anoka BPM

The Anoka BPM chapter poses during their annual Toys For Joy drive, which raises Christmas gifts and funds for in-need children in Anoka County.

 Photo submitted by Anoka BPM

Anoka’s BPM Motorcycle Club has been a constant on Main Street for the past 13 years, but that could soon change. The BPM MC received a notice from the owners of their building, Atlas Staffing, that their lease will not be renewed and they must vacate the building by Aug. 31.

"Some members grew up around here, now we have our own families around here," BPM member Jerry Borg told ABC Newspapers. "We're way more alike than we're not. We're taxpayers, we have jobs, children, grandchildren. We go to our mom's houses for Thanksgiving."

