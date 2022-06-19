After 38 years of hard work and service, Dave Jurek, the owner of Anoka Meat and Sausage, has passed the business keys to Teena Matson, the new owner on March 31.
In his early days, Jurek studied at a meat cutting school in Pipestone. His first mentors were his uncles.
Jurek started as a sausage maker at Chuck’s Foods in Anoka and worked there from 1983 to 1984. At the time, Jurek was the only sausage maker in Anoka.
Built in 1883, the original Anoka Meat and Locker Service was located at 209 Jackson Street. It was owned and operated for nearly 30 years by Ernie Soine and his wife Ruth.
“One day while working at Chuck’s I ran out of seasoning that I needed for salami, so I went to the Anoka Meat and Locker where I met Ernie,” Jurek said. “After several meetings, Ernie asked if I was interested in buying the store because he was 74 and wanting to retire. I told him yes and a week later I was working there.”
On May 1, 1984, Jurek became the new owner of the meat locker and the business’ name was changed to correspond with Jurek’s introduction of five new homemade sausages. By his side, his meat manager and head butcher, Jay McCarthy has been with the business from the beginning. Today, McCarthy still manages the backend operations.
Teena Matson officially became the new owner of Anoka Meat and Sausage on March 31. Matson has a background in Scandinavian Specialties such as Swedish Meatballs, Lefse and Krumkake. She has labeled her own brand of “Sweet Tee’s” BBQ sauces and started a salad delivery home catering business before buying Anoka Meat and Sausage.
Matson has a passion for supporting local businesses and loves being able to be a part of the local food community. Growing up in a hunting family, she has been keeping an eye out for a butcher shop that she could own. When Matson discovered the Anoka store was for sale, she knew it was meant to be.
Today, Matson is managing the business with help from the existing staff and her fiancé Jeff Anderson who runs the outside grill on weekends. Matson hopes to continue the long legacy of quality meats and the old-fashioned butcher shop atmosphere.
“We are very lucky to have experienced people that have been involved with the business for many years,” Matson said. “For example, Jay handles the backend operations, and Val, the daughter of the original store owner, Ernie Soine, works extremely hard to help maintain the long-standing reputation of quality that Anoka Meats has branded.”
“Jay takes extreme pride in the showmanship of his meat case. I beg you to stop in and see his display and pick out a butter steak or a 3 inch bone-in ribeye,” Matson said.
Anoka Meat and Sausage provides custom meat cuts, whole smoked hams, roasting pigs, beef quarters, chops, steaks, homemade wieners, sausage, and house made jerky to brats. Fan favorites include their summer sausage, smoked salmon and ribs.
The business will be grilling outside every weekend from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Visitors can stop by and enjoy homemade hot dogs, cowboy beans and pulled pork.
The store currently provides meat to a variety of local events and businesses including meat raffles, the Anoka Hockey Association, the Anoka Ice Arena, and the Legion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.