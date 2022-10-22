For Anoka mayor, incumbent Phil Rice is facing a challenge by Virginia Louden for the seat.
Louden and Rice bested Clayton Shepherd in the August primary for the spot. Louden received 829 votes, with Rice taking in 807 and Clayton trailing at 126.
What experience makes you uniquely qualified to represent the city/county?
I have been a member of the Anoka City Council for the past 16 years. My experience and knowledge of the City make me uniquely qualified to continue as Mayor. I often say if you like the look, feel and direction of the city of Anoka, then your choice in the upcoming election is clear. I will continue to lead our City with patience and a voice of reason.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
My agenda is very simple: Continue to support a safe community through support for Police and Fire. Protect the City and its economic health through sound budget decisions. Keep taxes low, and keep Anoka beautiful with support for public Services.
Continue to encourage investments in our historic downtown, and neighborhoods. Promote Anoka as the leader in Anoka County in providing for people in need. Encourage our neighboring Cities to provide some of the same opportunities. Continue to lead the City Council in making decisions that make Anoka a great place to live, work and play.
I bring a uniquely well-rounded and currently under-represented voice to the table as a woman, wife, mom, homeowner, small home based business owner, local non-profit founder, former human resources administrator, artist and much more. I bring a fresh perspective, new ideas and a positive can-do attitude. I am a no-nonsense straight-shooter and am not a politician by trade. I am ready to do the hard work this city needs to become an even better version of itself.
The great city of Anoka has lost its way when it comes to truly representing and listening to all of the great people who choose to call this lovely town their home. A big goal of mine as the new Mayor will be to facilitate a welcoming and inclusive environment for our residents, our city employees, our many boards, commissions and volunteers, and our visitors from near and far. We have precious little space left to physically grow as a community. I would love to see these areas develop with help that includes the vision of our residents, the dreams of our small business owners and the cooperative leadership of our city government.
